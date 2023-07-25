Options Technology (Options), the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector, today announced the successful integration of the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Real-Time Feed following the firm's integration of normalised data services and API.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725088999/en/

Options today announced the successful integration of the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Real-Time Feed following the firm's integration of normalised data services and API. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Renowned for its regulation and reliability, Aquis Stock Exchange is uniquely positioned as one of just two authorised UK equity exchanges that facilitate seamless access to both primary and secondary markets for a wide range of equity and debt securities. With a robust framework in place, Aquis provides a transparent and secure environment for investors, allowing them to engage in the buying and selling of stocks and bonds.

Options provides consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparts in the wider capital markets ecosystem, with its offering recently expanded to include level 1 and level 2 normalised data.

Options Technology President and CEO, Danny Moore, commented, "At Options Technology, we understand that success in the financial markets hinges on timely, reliable and accurate data. We are delighted to announce the addition of AQSE Real-Time Feed, marking another significant milestone in our market data footprint and mission to empower traders worldwide with the most comprehensive coverage alongside ultra-low latency market data, global infrastructure and automation technology."

Steve Henney, Co-Head of Business Development, Aquis Stock Exchange said: "We are pleased to see the addition of Aquis Stock Exchange data, via the AQSE Real-Time Feed, to Options Technology. Options has a significant global client base, and it's important that investors have consolidated access to Aquis Stock Exchange real-time market data. This not only benefits users of Options feeds but also the growth companies listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange and their exposure to a global base of institutional investors."

Options Technology facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services, which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options, including its deployment of real time market data feed from Börse Stuttgart, the deployment of OPRA in Frankfurt FR2 and its expansion of onshore trading infrastructure and colocation services in Taiwan

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston based private equity firm Abry Partners. This investment enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform while expanding its global reach in key financial centres.

About Options (www.options-it.com

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 550 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank-grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses, and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Auckland, Options are well placed to service its customers on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand viding

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com)

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725088999/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

Press Contact: Niall McAleer

Email: Niall.McAleer@options-it.com