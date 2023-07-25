Micro Injection Molding Machine Market worth $0.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Micro Injection Molding Machine Market by Type (0-10 tons, 10-30 tons, and 30-40 tons), Application (Medical, Automotive, Fiber Optics, Electronics), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, MEA) - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 0.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% from USD 0.5 billion in 2023.

Micro injection molding machines are used to create plastic parts with tolerances between 10 and 100 microns and shot weights between 1 and 0.1 grams. This molding technique enables the most accurate and precise production of very tiny geometries. The obvious determining element for micro molding is part size. A component or part created using micro molding has micro-scale dimensions, micro-scale features, and micro-scale tolerances. The fundamental idea behind the micro injection molding procedure is very similar to that of the conventional injection molding procedure. The injection molding machine incorporates the microinjection unit.

0 to 10 tons clamping force is the fastest growing segment of the micro injection molding machine market. Asia Pacific was the largest market for micro injection molding machines in 2022 in terms of value. Factors such as growth in the automotive sector and rising demand for medical applications are driving the market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Micro Injection Molding Machine Market"

141 - Tables

46 - Figures

171 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245710637

"0 to 10 tons clamping force segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type for micro injection molding machine market between 2023 and 2028."

Micro injection molding machine with a clamping force of 0 to 10 tons is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the demand for micro molded plastic parts in electronics, automotive, and medical application. The requirement for a micro injection molding machine with a clamping force of 0 to 10 tons is expected to grow to manufacture high precision micro molded parts. The shift towards nanotechnology in every sector, including medical, automotive, fiber optics, electronics, and others, is increasing the necessity for smaller high-precision parts.

"Automotive segment is projected to be the second-largest application in micro injection molding machine market between 2023 and 2028."

The prominence of microtechnology is expanding as there is an increasing need for more advanced technology in the automobile industry. Microelectronics, sensors, and other micros components are employed in onboard systems for autonomous steering and cabin comfort. In the automotive industry, progressively complex vehicle electronics use micro-injection molding to manufacture connectors, gears, micro switches, and sensors.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245710637

"Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for the micro injection molding machine market during the forecast period."

In Asia Pacific, China is the largest micro injection molding machine market. The manufacturing industry is expected to grow as a result of economic developments in emerging markets like China and India. The micro injection molding machines market is anticipated to increase in this region due to factors including rapidly growing end-use industries, competitive production costs, and strong economic growth rates. These elements encourage players in the industry to establish a business in the Asia Pacific.

The key players in this market are Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Engel Austria GmbH (Austria), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sodick Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Hillenbrand Inc. (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Injection Molding Machine Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/micro-injection-molding-machine-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/micro-injection-molding-machine.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/micro-injection-molding-machine-market-worth-0-7-billion-by-2028--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301884828.html