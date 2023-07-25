Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Xintela TO3 (397/23)

At the request of Xintela AB, Xintela AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from July 26, 2023. Security name: XINT TO3 ---------------------------- Short name: XINT TO3 ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020202851 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 298750 ---------------------------- Terms: Option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Xintela AB at a subscription price of SEK 0.30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti July 26, 2023 - June 5, 2025 on period: The option rights can be used to subscribe for shares during the periods May 26-June 5 and November 25-December 5 every year until June 5, 2025. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last June 3, 2025 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46 8 463 83 00