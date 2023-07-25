Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
GlobeNewswire
25.07.2023 | 11:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Xintela TO3 (397/23)

At the request of Xintela AB, Xintela AB equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from July 26, 2023. 



Security name: XINT TO3  
----------------------------
Short name:   XINT TO3  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020202851
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  298750   
----------------------------





Terms:   Option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Xintela
       AB at a subscription price of SEK 0.30 per share.         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscripti July 26, 2023 - June 5, 2025                    
on period: The option rights can be used to subscribe for shares during the  
       periods May 26-June 5 and November 25-December 5 every year until 
       June 5, 2025.                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    June 3, 2025                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on +46
8 463 83 00
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
