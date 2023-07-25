Single Digits Reinvents PlatformONE as the Connected Life Platform, Revolutionizing Digital Connectivity

BEDFORD, NH / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Single Digits Inc. ("Single Digits"), a leading technology solutions provider, is thrilled to announce renaming its PlatformONE solution to The Connected Life Platform. This strategic decision reflects the company's commitment to evolving alongside the ever-changing digital connectivity landscape and meeting its valued clients' increasing demands.

The Connected Life Platform

Single Digits launches The Connected Life Platform in place of PlatformONE

The Connected Life Platform represents a transformative leap forward for PlatformONE, encapsulating its enhanced capabilities and embodying its vision to integrate technology into every aspect of modern life seamlessly. With this renaming, Single Digits is poised to provide a comprehensive and integrated experience that empowers individuals to navigate and embrace the dynamic world of connectivity.

"We are excited to introduce The Connected Life Platform to our clients and the industry," said Joe Hartnett, CEO at Single Digits. "The platform delivers an exceptional and holistic solution harmonizing technology with daily life, empowering our clients to thrive in a connected world.

"The Connected Life Platform leverages cutting-edge technologies which are both secure and configurable and addresses the complex connectivity needs of our customers and end users. By seamlessly integrating devices, applications, and data, The Connected Life Platform enables users to effortlessly navigate and optimize their digital experiences," said John Nelson, CTO at Single Digits.

"The Connected Life Platform comes with a fresh new logo and visual identity that captures the vibrancy and energy of the customer experience. The dynamic design reflects our commitment to innovation and serves as a visual representation of the transformative capabilities offered by the platform," added Julia Healey, Marketing at Single Digits.

The Connected Life Platform is set to revolutionize the digital connectivity landscape, providing individuals and businesses with the tools and solutions needed to navigate and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Single Digits is excited to embark on this new chapter, where The Connected Life Platform will shape the future of digital connectivity.

About Single Digits

We give end users THE CONNECTED LIFE EXPERIENCE - the SEAMLESS, EFFORTLESS, AND ROBUST CONNECTIVITY EXPERIENCE they expect and show property owners how to BREAK THE BOUNDS OF UNINSPIRED CONNECTIVITY to increase revenue, improve customer and resident satisfaction and ultimately increase the value of their property.

We offer complete guest, resident, and customer internet and connectivity solutions, including enterprise-class software, network design, engineering, professional services, ongoing maintenance, network monitoring, multi-lingual support, revenue reporting, and authentication tracking.

We currently serve over 3,600 customers globally-comprised of over 1 million guest rooms and apartment units-across multiple industries, including hospitality, student housing, multi-family, and senior living.

Contact Information

Julia Healey

Head of Marketing

jhealey@singledigits.com

6035801539

SOURCE: Single Digits Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769895/Single-Digits-Reinvents-PlatformONE-as-the-Connected-Life-Platform-Revolutionizing-Digital-Connectivity