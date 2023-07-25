KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, announced today the appointment of Nicole Sweeny as Chief Commercial Officer.

"As KalVista prepares for our evolution into a commercial organization, we continue to strategically add individuals with deep experience in hereditary angioedema (HAE) product launches and global commercialization," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "With our pivotal KONFIDENT data coming in Q4 of this year and the NDA in the first half of 2024, we are excited to bring on board a seasoned professional like Nicole, to further develop our growing commercial organization. Her expertise in all aspects of commercializing products in HAE will be invaluable as we move towards the expected worldwide launch of sebetralstat."

"I believe sebetralstat has the potential to transform HAE treatment as the first oral, on-demand HAE therapy, and I could not be more pleased to join KalVista at such an important moment in the Company's history," said Ms. Sweeny. "Even with the existing treatments in HAE, there is a clear unmet need to better address the challenges of people with the disease, whether they are using prophylaxis or on-demand therapy. I look forward to applying my experience in HAE to help advance sebetralstat and improve the lives of people with living with the disease."

Ms. Sweeny has more than 20 years of commercial strategy and leadership experience and has launched several approved products for rare diseases, including HAE. Ms. Sweeny previously was US Franchise Head of the Hereditary Angioedema team at Takeda Pharmaceuticals where she was responsible for the US launch of the market-leading HAE prophylaxis treatment Takhzyro. Before Takeda, Ms. Sweeny held positions of increasing responsibility at Shire Pharmaceuticals in marketing, sales and product strategy across HAE treatments including Cinryze, Firazyr and Kalbitor, as well serving as the Global Product Strategy Lead for Hemophilia. Most recently, Ms. Sweeny served as Chief Commercial Officer at Praxis Precision Medicines, where she led commercial strategy and built capabilities to support global launches for both common and rare CNS conditions. Ms. Sweeny received a BS in Marketing from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista is developing sebetralstat as an oral on-demand therapy for HAE attacks and has achieved its enrollment target for the phase 3 KONFIDENT clinical trial. In addition, KalVista's oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment for people living with HAE and other diseases.

