THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF EU REGULATION 596/2014 (WHICH FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC UK LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN. 25 July 2023 ADM Energy PLC ("ADM" or the "Company") Result of Annual General Meeting ADM Energy PLC (AIM: ADME; BER and FSE: P4JC), a natural resources investing company, announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. Enquiries: ADM Energy plc +44 20 7459 4718 Oliver Andrews, Chairman www.admenergyplc.com Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880 (Nominated Adviser) Jo Turner, James Caithie Hybridan LLP +44 20 3764 2341 (Broker) Claire Louise Noyce

ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG

+49 69 920540 (Designated Sponsor) Michael B. Thiriot Gracechurch Group +44 20 4582 3500 (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Alexis Gore, Henry Gamble

About ADM Energy PLC ADM Energy is a natural resources investing company with oil and gas assets in West Africa and the US. We hold a 9.2% profit interest in the Aje Field, part of OML 113 in Nigeria. We also hold a portfolio of interests in oil and gas projects, the primary focus of which is a 70.0% working interest participation in an initial three well drilling programme to target shallow oil production on the Altoona Lease, in the Midway-Sunset Oilfield, California, the third largest oil field in the US. We are seeking to build on our existing asset base and target other investment opportunities in the oil and gas sector. Our strategy is to identify and invest in high-impact, near-term producing assets that can deliver significant value. These will be based on attractive risk reward profiles such as proven nature of reserves, level of historic investment, established infrastructure, route to early cash flow and exploration upside. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com .



