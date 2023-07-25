This award win underscores the excellence of the ioXt Certification Program, which bolsters consumer and retailer confidence in the security of IoT devices bearing the ioXt SmartCert label

The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announces that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the ioXt Alliance a Silver Globee Winner for the Most Innovative Security Company of the Year Security Services in the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards recognize cybersecurity companies and professionals for their innovative approaches and effective solutions in ensuring security in the digital age. The awards cover various categories such as risk management, threat detection, cloud security, data privacy, and more. The program aims to raise awareness about cybersecurity issues and honor those who have made significant contributions in protecting organizations and individuals from cyber threats.

Focused on security, upgradability, transparency and compliance, the ioXt Certification Program evaluates products against the eight ioXt pledge principles which require that the devices be tested against clear guidelines for quantifying the optimal level of security needed for a specific device within a product category. Once a device meets or exceeds the requirements after testing, it receives the ioXt SmartCert label. With certification profiles created by top-tier companies in technology and device manufacturing, the ioXt Alliance is the only industry-led, global IoT device security and certification program in the world. Devices with the ioXt SmartCert label give consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world.

"I would like to congratulate all the winners of the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards for their outstanding contributions in securing the digital landscape," says San Madan, President of Globee Awards. "Your hard work, innovation, and commitment to cybersecurity are essential to protecting our digital future. Your achievement serves as an inspiration to others in the industry and demonstrates the power of collaboration, innovation, and dedication. I, along with my team, are proud to honor your accomplishments and celebrate your success."

"ioXt, the global standard for IoT security, is proud to be selected as a Silver Globee Winner for the Most Innovative Security Company of the Year Security Services in the 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards," said ioXt CEO Gary Jabara. "This recognition and distinguished success underscore our mission to improve the security of IoT devices around the world. ioXt thanks all our employees and partners whose work and commitment to IoT device security made this award possible."

More than 250 judges from around the world representing a wide spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process. The judges are listed here https://globeeawards.com/cyber-security/judges/

About the ioXt Alliance

The ioXt Alliance is the global standard for IoT security. Contributed by leading technology and product manufacturing firms, ioXt is the only industry-led, global IoT product security and certification program in the world. Products with the ioXt SmartCert label give consumers and retailers greater confidence in a highly connected world. Learn more at ioxtalliance.org.

