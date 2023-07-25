CVE, a French developer, has deployed a solar plant based on PV modules ballasted on the ground. The installation will cover nearly 10% of the overall consumption of an industrial site in Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne, France.French renewable energy producer CVE has installed its first RespeeR Flex solar power plant at an industrial site owned by MSA group, a manufacturer of security equipment. The 187 KW installation will cover nearly 10% of the overall consumption of the MSA facility, which is located in Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne, Ain department, France. The PV system is removable, as its PV modules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...