Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DJSG | ISIN: FI4000513437 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
25.07.23
14:58 Uhr
19,925 Euro
+0,250
+1,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVLI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVLI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,85020,00014:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2023 | 12:06
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evli Plc: Conversion of Series A shares to Series B shares

EVLI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON JULY 25, 2023, AT 1:00 PM (EET/EEST)

The Board of Directors of Evli Plc has in its meeting on July 18, 2023 approved request of shareholders to convert 8,000 Series A shares of Evli Plc to Series B shares in accordance with Article 4 in the Articles of Association.

As a result of the conversion of shares, the company's amount of Series A shares totals 14,459,148 and the amount of Series B shares totals 12,025,751. The conversion does not affect the total amount of shares which is 26,484,899. The number of votes of the company's shares is after the conversion 301,208,711.

The conversions of shares were registered in the Trade Register on July 25, 2023. The converted shares will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki together with the old shares on July 26, 2023.


EVLI PLC


Additional information:
Juho Mikola, CFO, Evli Plc, tel. +358 (0)40 717 8888, juho.mikola@evli.com


Evli Plc

We see wealth as an engine to drive progress. We draw on our heritage, broad expertise and Nordic values to grow and manage wealth for institutions, corporations and private persons in a responsible way.

We are the best fund house in the Nordics1 and the leading asset manager in Finland2 offering a broad range of services including mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, share plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. Responsible investing is integrated in every investment decision and our expertise is widely acknowledged by our clients. Evli has Finland's best expertise in responsible investment3.

Evli Group employs around 300 professionals and Evli has approximately EUR 16.8 billion in client assets under management (net 6/2023). Evli Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

1 Lipper Fund Awards 2023.
2 Morningstar Awards 2023 (c). Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Awarded to Evli for the Best Fund House in Finland. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023. Kantar Prospera Private Banking 2019, 2020 Finland.
3 SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services Finland 2021, 2022. Kantar Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2023.


Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, main media, www.evli.com


Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.