GXO Logistics: GXO Appoints Adrian Stoch as Chief Automation Officer

GREENWICH, Conn., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that Adrian Stoch has been promoted to the newly created role of Chief Automation Officer, a role created to meet the tremendous customer demand for automation. The role, reporting to CEO Malcolm Wilson, has global responsibility for establishing industry-leading automation capabilities to be deployed across GXO's network, generating new business opportunities, and furthering the Company's distinct automation advantage. Stoch will collaborate closely with GXO's Chief Information Officer Sandeep Sakharkar to continue to evolve and execute the Company's technology strategy and offerings.

"Adrian is a proven leader with a long track record of growth, customer centricity, and operational excellence, who has led game-changing automation deployments across our network," said Malcolm Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, GXO. "Given the outsized customer demand we are seeing for technology and automated solutions, we are intensifying focus on this critical growth driver to create ever better experiences and offerings for our customers, as we establish GXO as the undisputed leader in automated supply chain capabilities."

The CAO will have responsibility for a team of global technology leaders that will focus on automating and optimizing the main warehouse process paths, as well as collaborating across the company in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital integration. Across its global network, GXO has been rapidly accelerating its deployment of machine learning and AI, which boosts productivity significantly on top of the benefits of warehouse technology. As GXO expands its leadership position, Stoch will continue to build out the function's scale and skills.

Previously, Stoch served as Consumer Division President in GXO's Americas & Asia Pacific region, where he drove record business wins and led significant automation expansion across many of GXO's largest U.S. sites for an array of leading brands, including Adidas, H&M, L'Oréal and Spanx. Stoch has more than three decades of experience across a range of industries, including omnichannel retail, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. Prior to joining GXO, Stoch held senior Operations roles at Target, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Cardinal Health.

GXO leads the industry in automation, generating roughly 30% of its revenue from automated solutions, versus the industry average of 8%. In the first quarter of 2023, GXO set a new record for operational tech deployment, increasing total tech and automated solutions by 64% year over year. To see GXO's game changing technology in action, please click here.

