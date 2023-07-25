Versapay Welcomes Innovia Consulting as a Premier Partner

New partnership status paves the way for Innovia to offer a transformative payments solution for customers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Versapay , the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today that Innovia Consulting , a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP) deployments, IT managed services, and business intelligence consulting and technology, has been named a Versapay Premier Partner.

As part of VersaPay's VersaPartner program, Innovia will gain access to top-tier market solutions for their clients, assistance in the selling process, and technical resources to help clients get the most out of their payments solution.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Innovia to our Premier Partner Program," said Nancy Sansom, Versapay's Chief Commercial Officer. "Versapay and Innovia both value building lasting relationships with clients and believe in delivering business solutions that exceed clients' expectations through teamwork, dedication, and innovative thinking. We are excited about further cultivating this partnership and establishing ourselves as Innovia's primary AR solution provider."

Innovia Consulting is an award-winning Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central partner, devoted to adding value to their client's businesses and delivering exceptional customer service. Innovia functions exclusively on Business Central, providing its client teams with unparalleled product expertise and support. Additionally, Innovia continues to provide support to companies that are using the previous version of Business Central (Microsoft Dynamics NAV and Navision).

"Innovia has been a long-term strategic partner with Versapay for many years," said Kevin Clifford , Innovia's Director of Customer Engagement. "We continue to partner with Versapay because they share the same mindset and values as Innovia, and are always seeking the latest innovations and finding ways to leverage these technological advances in better solutions for our customers."

Versapay's VersaPartner program includes three partnership tiers including Associate, Plus, and Premier. With Premier status, Innovia will have access to Versapay's world-class products, resources, and support for partners to drive digital payment adoption, transform accounts receivable teams, and deliver more value to their customers.

For more information on Versapay and the Versapartner program, visit versapay.com .

About?Versapay

Versapay is a collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay is based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta and Miami. With 9,000+ clients and 1 million+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay . To learn more about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: versapay.com .

About Innovia Consulting

Are you ready to lead your organization to a more efficient future? Whether you want to implement ERP for the first time, upgrade/support an existing system, or attend expert-led training courses, Innovia Consulting can help you harness the full power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central or NAV-on time and on budget. Headquartered in the midwestern United States with remote staff all over North America, Innovia Consulting focuses exclusively on Business Central and NAV, offering you unparalleled product expertise. With Innovia on your side, you will have the support you need to lead your organization to ERP success.

Versapay Media Contact

Sarah Weaver

Caliber Corporate Advisers

versapay@calibercorporateadvisers.com

Innovia Consulting Media Contact

Tim Britton

tbritton@innovia.com

SOURCE: Versapay









View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/769581/Versapay-Welcomes-Innovia-Consulting-as-a-Premier-Partner