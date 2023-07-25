PV initiatives should be designed to last, as several well-meaning off-grid solar projects for the developing world have floundered over the years.From pv magazine 07-08/23 With 760 million people worldwide still without access to electricity, it is of great importance that utility scale solar and storage projects can be installed in regions with little renewables capacity and limited energy access. The exponential growth of PV in the last decade is undeniable with the International Renewable Energy Agency estimating global solar capacity more than doubled between 2017 and the end of 2021, to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...