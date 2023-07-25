Award-winning orchestration platform to include granular edge application controls and configuration services for improved application performance, management and security

Initial service ZEDEDA Edge Access provides secure access, control and audit tracing for edge deployments anywhere, any time, instantly

Organizations can select the edge services that meet their specific application requirements, leveraging the ZEDEDA ecosystem

ZEDEDA, the leader in edge infrastructure orchestration, today introduced ZEDEDA Edge Application Services, making it easier for customers to instantly gain granular control across all of their edge applications, including their modern AI-based applications.

The number of edge devices, along with the data they produce, is growing exponentially. Gartner® predicts that "by 2025, 75% of data will be generated outside these centralized [data centers or cloud regions] facilities."1 Edge computing is required to manage and process that data, but the complexity of distributed environments can make it difficult for customers to get started quickly. Enabling access to core services can provide an on-ramp for organizations to benefit from an initial edge use case while also establishing a foundation for future growth, just as was seen previously with cloud adoption.

"Just as we saw occur with the cloud providers in the early days, it is time for the edge market to evolve beyond just infrastructure and begin to offer value-added services in addition," said Said Ouissal, founder and CEO of ZEDEDA. "Now, with ZEDEDA Edge Application Services, we are able to offer our customers the ability to manage, configure and control their edge applications simply by leveraging the ZEDEDA ecosystem."

ZEDEDA Edge Application Services are delivered using ZEDEDA's market-leading edge orchestration solution, which reduces cost while increasing visibility, security and control. The new industry-leading suite of services provides remote access, inventory and configuration management, and Kubernetes management services tailored to the individual needs of each deployment and customer.

ZEDEDA Edge Access: A Simple and Secure Remote Access Solution

The first service in the suite, ZEDEDA Edge Access, enables IT administrators and platform operations teams to instantly access any remote device from any location at any time. It is a simple solution that provides secure access, control and audit tracing for edge deployments.

ZEDEDA Edge Access is secure out of the box, with built-in access controls that provide full encryption of user sessions, and requires no backend configuration or specialized skills. ZEDEDA Edge Access Service eliminates the overhead associated with conventional methods of remote access, providing a streamlined and efficient alternative.

ZEDEDA Edge Access Service also provides granular user control and access, enabling customers to provide third parties secure access to their edge infrastructure. For example, if there is a problem with a specific application, the software vendor or developer can securely access, audit and troubleshoot if needed. This service, and others like it, will ultimately enable ZEDEDA partners and OEMs to generate new revenue streams.

ZEDEDA's open, distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution has attracted strategic OEM and customer relationships with Global 500 companies, including Emerson, Rockwell Automation, and VMware. The company continues to quadruple the number of edge nodes it has under management annually, scaling toward a hundred thousand edge nodes and has raised more than $55 million in capital from investors, including Coast Range Capital, Lux Capital, Energize Ventures, Porsche Ventures, Chevron Technology Ventures, Emerson Ventures, Juniper Networks, Rockwell Automation, Samsung Next and EDF North America Ventures.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open, and intrinsically secure extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers a distributed, cloud-native edge management and orchestration solution, simplifying the security and remote management of edge infrastructure and applications at scale.

ZEDEDA ensures extensibility and flexibility by utilizing an open partner ecosystem with a robust app marketplace and leveraging an open architecture from the Linux Foundation. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

