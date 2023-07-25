The countdown is on! Despite many imponderables and detours, the latest generation broker, Smartbroker+, is about to be launched. As of today, users can explore the future brand world. In the process, the already successfully running Smartbroker was expanded with new functions and optimized according to the latest customer experience requirements, which should attract new, especially younger target groups in the future. On the other hand, the unique selling proposition of the Next Generation Broker will be retained. Like its predecessor, Smartbroker+ combines the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the favorable conditions of a new broker.

