Redwood Software Further Strengthens Security Posture By Achieving Three Prestigious Certifications

Following rigorous independent third-party assessments, Redwood Software proved the highest level of data security and operational excellence by achieving ISO/IEC 27001:2013, SOC 2 Type II and CSA's STAR Level I certifications

FRISCO, Texas, July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Software, the industry leader in full stack automation, announced two new security certifications, SOC 2 Type II and CSA's STAR Level I, adding to Redwood's extensive security certifications and credentials including ISO/IEC 27001:2013. These latest achievements further reinforce the company's dedication to its customers, their security and overall success, by adhering to the industry's highest security and data protection standards.



ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is one of the most globally recognized and highly respected certifications that can be achieved, validating that Redwood meets strict international security standards and practices proper protocol for managing data. Formed by the ISO (the International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (the International Electrotechnical Commission), this specialized system for worldwide standardization reviews the risk management process, giving confidence to interested parties that risks are being adequately managed. This certification assesses an organization's information security management system, ensuring information is kept secure throughout integrated processes and overall management structure, including the design of processes, information systems and controls.

SOC 2 Type II, developed to provide assurance over cybersecurity controls, is the most comprehensive certification within the systems and organization controls (SOC) standards. Achieved through a rigorous independent audit and assessment based on the five trust service principles (TSPs): security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy, third-party inspectors are given access to control documentation and are able to test and sample cloud-based systems to ensure information security. The examination of Redwood was completed by third-party audit firm 360 Advanced, Inc., who thoroughly evaluated the operating effectiveness of Redwood's internal controls over a period of time.

Security, trust, assurance and risk (STAR) certification from the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the industry's most powerful program for security assurance in the cloud. Encompassing the key principles and standards of transparency, rigorous auditing and harmonization in the Cloud Controls Matrix (CCM) combined with the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 management system, CSA's STAR certification requires a rigorous third-party independent security assessment of cloud service providers.

"Understanding the importance of maintaining strict security controls, especially in highly regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, Redwood is proud to achieve the most trusted security standards. This is a testament to Redwood's commitment to safeguarding our customers' most valuable and sensitive information. While we remain 100% focused on automation, adhering to stringent security procedures and controls keeps our customers protected while empowering their most critical business processes," said Redwood Software CEO Kevin Greene.

Certification reports are available to Redwood customers on request. To learn more about Redwood Software's security certifications, visit https://www.redwood.com/trust.

Redwood Software is the leader in full stack automation for mission-critical business processes. With the first SaaS-based composable automation platform specifically built for ERP, we believe in the transformative power of automation. Our unparalleled solutions empower you to orchestrate, manage and monitor your workflows across any application, service or server - in the cloud or on premise - with confidence and control. Redwood's global team of automation experts and customer success engineers provide solutions and world-class support designed to give you the freedom and time to imagine and define your future. Get out of the weeds and see the forest, with Redwood Software.

