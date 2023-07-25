Adopting a Composable Commerce approach provides next-level flexibility and improved customer experience

Elastic Path, the leader of the Composable Commerce Movement, has been selected by Astrak Group to power its Composable Commerce approach and scale its B2B and B2C business units. Astrak is Europe's leading supplier of excavator undercarriage parts, supporting dealers and resellers to expand their businesses and better serve their customers.

Astrak has a high level of product complexity with a wide range of product attributes and an array of price books to support its different business models. The dated architecture of its existing ecommerce platform was unable to manage the growing number of required product attributes, and was ultimately stalling growth. Experiencing the limitations of a legacy ecommerce platform firsthand, the company sought a highly flexible solution that would grow alongside them.

"Elastic Path's modern architecture gives us the flexibility we need to grow our business, and more specifically the decoupling of item data has been a game changer for us," said Stephen Cope, CIO at Astrak. "Off the bat we're able to improve the customer experience across all of our existing channels and are confident the solution will meet our future requirements as we continue to grow."

Elastic Path Product Experience Manager (PXM) gives Astrak complete freedom to design the product experiences its customers expect, without any custom hacks or expensive development workarounds. The company has also selected Elastic Path Payments to optimize its checkout across business models, channels, and touchpoints. Astrak has partnered with McKenna Consulting and is scheduled to go live later this month.

About Elastic Path

Elastic Path is on a mission to break through the barriers that prevent commerce leaders from delivering extraordinary shopping experiences. Today, that means making Composable Commerce accessible to all brands by reducing the cost, time, and overall risk of implementing and managing a multi-vendor approach. With Elastic Path, both business and tech teams are able to innovate on their own terms, fully embrace composability, and in turn, never compromise on what's possible. Learn more at www.elasticpath.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725106157/en/

Contacts:

Jill Rosenthal for Elastic Path

ElasticPath@QH-PR.com