Webster Bank: Connecticut Green Bank Recognizes Webster for Support of Environmental Initiatives

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Webster Bank has been recognized by the Connecticut Green Bank for its outstanding partnership and support of Green Bank initiatives and their impact on the green economy in our communities.

Webster was cited for its support of residential and commercial solar photovoltaic (PV), Green Liberty Bonds, and the Green Bank's Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy efforts. (C-PACE).

"Webster is proud to be recognized by Connecticut Green Bank for the initiatives that are designed to reduce our impact on the environment and to promote environmentally friendly projects and practices throughout our communities," said Marissa Weidner, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer at Webster. She added, "By financing loans for renewable energy, energy efficient components and environmental remediation, we further extend our commitment to the communities we serve."

The 2022 Awards recognize key partners in the Green Bank's dedicated network of contractors, developers, lending partners, community leaders, and home and building owners across the state. As a result of projects and partnerships like these, the Green Bank has helped create 66,000 clean energy projects since 2011.

"We are excited to honor this comprehensive group of our community members, and we are proud of their continued leadership and support," said Bryan Garcia, President and CEO of the Green Bank. "Webster Bank has been a long-term partner of the Connecticut Green Bank bringing wind, solar, and fuel cell deployment in communities across the state."

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including our latest annual report, please visit our About page. To find our latest press releases, visit the Webster Newsroom.

