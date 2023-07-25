Simone Magill, professional footballer for Aston Villa and Northern Ireland signed by Forever Living Products (UK) Ltd for ambassador role

WARWICK, England , July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional footballer Simone Magill has been signed by health and wellness company Forever Living as a brand ambassador in the UK.

Striker Simone (28) plays for Aston Villa following a move from Everton who she joined aged 18. She has earned over 70 caps playing for Northern Ireland making her international debut aged just 15. She has scored 21 goals including the fastest ever goal at international level scored within 11 seconds (against Georgia). Simone grew up in and started to play football aged four.

Commenting on her ambassador role, Simone said, "I've been using Forever's products for some time now to support my fitness. Since my knee injury a year ago, my ACL surgery and recovery I've taken a deep dive into researching and understanding the products that will best support me in becoming the best athlete and footballer I can be. As I have got to know the company and its brand values, it was a natural fit for me to become an ambassador."

Forever Living UK's director of sales Michael Vittoroulis said, "We are delighted to welcome Simone as an ambassador. She is an incredible role model, demonstrating what can be achieved by hard work, resilience and determination. It's an exciting time in women's football. These qualities are also at the heart of Forever Living. Simone is a huge inspiration and we are proud to have her association with the brand."

Simone originally from Magherafelt started playing football aged four. Aged 11 she played with the boys at Cookstown Youth before joining Mid-Ulster Ladies FC, for whom she starred for a couple of seasons. She finished the 2012 season as the top scorer in Northern Ireland's top flight on 18 goals, and that attracted the attention of Everton. Following a successful trial she moved to Everton in 2013 and subsequently signed a full-time professional contract with the FA Women's Super League side in 2017. She signed a two-year contract with Aston Villa in 2022.

About Forever Living

Founded in 1978, Forever Living is the world's largest grower and manufacturer of aloe vera products. With headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company operates in 159 countries. Its extensive product range includes aloe vera-based drinks and bee-derived cosmetics, nutritional supplements and personal care products.

For more information, please visit www.foreverliving.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161032/Simone_Magill.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/simone-magill-professional-footballer-for-aston-villa-and-northern-ireland-signed-by-forever-living-products-uk-ltd-for-ambassador-role-301885103.html