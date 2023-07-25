Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard-to-detect and treat cancers issued a statement today commenting on the recent market activity. The Company is unaware of any material change in its operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity and higher volume of daily trading.

"BioMark has been making significant strides in getting ready for clinical laboratory certification (ISO 15189) of its lab operations based in Quebec. We have been strengthening our lab operation team and preparing for the launch of our early lung cancer assay after we secure our certification. In addition, the management team has also been active in presenting and sharing clinical trial data at important oncology themed symposiums over the past 4 months, expanding and accelerating global partnerships, and is also looking forward to broadening its patent estate in the near term. The management is focused on activities that will propel its commercialization drive and accelerate its revenue generation potential later in Q4 of 2023," said Rashid Bux, CEO and President of BioMark.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark is a liquid biopsy company developing a molecular diagnostics technology platform that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms to bring new cancer diagnostics to market and improve cancer prognosis by allowing physicians to detect carcinomas in the pre-symptomatic stages. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. While the Company's current focus is on the commercialization of its liquid biopsy test for early detection of lung, it has plans to expand into other hard-to-detect and treat cancers such as brain, ovarian and pancreatic.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com and on the CSE website https://thecse.com/.

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux, President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779, Email: info@biomarkdiagnostics.com

