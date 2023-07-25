Tego Cyber Inc. Announces Support for Amazon Security Lake

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous threat correlation and hunting tools, today announced the successful launch of Tego's threat correlation engine for Amazon Security Lake from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The integration of Tego Cyber's platform brings advanced threat correlation and hunting capabilities into Amazon Security Lake, providing customers with autonomous threat detection that helps reduce mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR).

According to Melissa Knight, Tego's Chief Information Security Officer, "Harnessing the power of Amazon Security Lake represents a new shift in the realm of cybersecurity monitoring. By fusing Tego Cyber's advanced threat correlation with Amazon Security Lake and utilizing cutting-edge data analytics and machine learning, companies are empowered with an enhanced advantage in fortifying their cyber defenses. This integration with Amazon Security Lake allows organizations to leverage Tego's threat correlation and hunting fabric for accessing vast amounts of data generated by their systems, applications, and networks, unlocking invaluable insights to proactively detect and mitigate cyber threats."

With Tego, Amazon Security Lake customers now have enhanced visibility into their security posture, and the ability to respond rapidly to and autonomously correlate threats within Amazon Security Lake. By leveraging Tego Cyber's advanced threat correlation capabilities, customers can identify and mitigate threats faster, helping to ensure their systems remain secure.

"With Amazon Security Lake and the automated threat correlation from Tego, analysts and engineers will be able to easily build and use a centralized security data lake to improve the protection of their organizations. Tego Cyber's integration to Amazon Security Lake creates a formidable combination of a security data lake and an autonomous threat correlation that sets a new standard for cybersecurity monitoring, equipping companies with the tools they need to safeguard their digital assets in today's rapidly evolving threat landscape," continued Mrs. Knight.

"We're proud to support Amazon Security Lake by bringing threat correlation and threat hunting directly to it," said Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber. "This integration allows us to provide customers with a comprehensive security platform that doesn't require the customer to leave their Amazon Security Lake or ship their data elsewhere. The Amazon Security Lake integration will allow organization to keep ahead of threats through our autonomous threat correlation engine."

About Amazon Security Lake

Tego customers can address the challenges of big data ingestion and expand threat detection and response at cloud scale by leveraging Amazon Security Lake.

Amazon Security Lake is an AWS Cloud security service that automatically centralizes an organization's security data from across their AWS environments, leading software as a service (SaaS) providers, on-premises environments, and cloud sources into a purpose-built data lake, so customers can act on security data faster and simplify security data management across hybrid and multicloud environments. Amazon Security Lake converts and conforms incoming security data to the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework (OCSF) open standard, making it easier for security teams to automatically collect, combine, and analyze security data from more than 80 sources, including AWS, security partners, and analytics providers. Amazon Security Lake aggregates and optimizes large volumes of disparate log and event data to enable faster threat detection, investigation, and response so organizations can effectively address potential issues quickly, using their preferred analytics tools.

About Tego's Threat Correlation Engine

Tego's threat correlation and threat hunting solution integrates directly into existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and data lake solutions that provides enterprises the ability to quickly track threats, map out exposures, and expedite remediation to find the "signal in the noise." With high performing and low latency searches, Tego's threat correlation engine saves security operations teams time and money in an environment where timing is everything as efforts are made to lower mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR). What makes Tego's threat correlation engine different from other cyber threat correlation applications, is that it is the first commercially available solution that was specifically developed for the customer's existing SIEM or data lake platform. It operates within the customer's existing SIEM or data lake environment, so security operations teams do not have to use multiple tools and views to complete a specific task or research a threat. Tego cross-correlates threats in real time and not only looks forward but also backwards in order to see if the organization's network has been previously exposed (active foresight and hindsight).

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

