Fortifeye Vitamins Breaks New Ground With Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Degeneration Formula

Fortifeye Vitamins Introduces Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense

OCALA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Fortifeye Vitamins, a leading innovator in the field of eye health, is delighted to announce the launch of its revolutionary product, Fortifeye Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula. This cutting-edge supplement represents a significant advancement in the fight against age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and addresses the specific needs of individuals with sensitivity to zinc. This formula has been available in select busy macular degeneration eye centers and retina centers for the last two years and is now available to the public.





Age-related macular degeneration is a prevalent eye condition that affects millions of people worldwide, leading to vision impairment and a decline in overall quality of life. While zinc has been a traditional component in supplements targeting AMD, some individuals may experience sensitivity or adverse reactions to zinc-containing formulas. Recognizing this concern, Fortifeye Vitamins has developed a groundbreaking solution with the launch of their zinc-free Macular Defense Formula.

Dr. Michael Lange, Board Certified Optometric Physician, Certified Nutrition Specialist and host of popular syndicated talk show called "Ask the Dr", believes most of us get adequate amounts of zinc in our diets and it isn't necessary in a vitamin. However, he says certain exceptions are vegetarians, alcoholics, people on diuretics and those with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. These, along with a few other groups, may need additional zinc and this should be monitored by their physician.

Fortifeye Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula harnesses the potential of various essential vitamins, minerals, and natural antioxidants, meticulously chosen for their visual support and overall health benefits. The carefully balanced ingredients include B Complex, eight variations of Vitamin E, D3, C, saffron, resveratrol, pine bark extract, black currant fruit extract, lutein, zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, grape seed extract, coenzyme Q10, taurine, acetyl L carnitine, alpha-lipoic acid, bilberry, and curcumin derived from the turmeric root.1

Lutein and Zeaxanthin, included within the formula's innovative microbeadlet delivery system, play a vital role in replenishing macular pigment density, offering protection against harmful blue light, and serving as potent antioxidants to counteract free radicals. Scientific research indicates that as macular degeneration advances, macular pigment density diminishes, making these carotenoids essential for supporting eye health. These carotenoids also bring valuable nutritional support to the brain.2

To promote the health of mitochondria, responsible for ATP (energy) production and neuroprotection, the formula incorporates Acetyl L Carnitine, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Astaxanthin, and CoQ10. Furthermore, all eight forms of vitamin E (four tocopherols and four tocotrienols) optimize the neutralization of free radicals.

Resveratrol, a potent polyphenol found predominantly in red wine, exhibits remarkable antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Numerous studies have demonstrated the potential benefits of resveratrol for various health conditions, including macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma, and proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Astaxanthin, naturally occurring in the ciliary body of the eye, provides remarkable benefits, including reduced eye strain, improved accommodation, and enhanced choroidal circulation. Additionally, it has shown potential benefits for skin health, brain, muscle endurance, and muscle recovery.

The inclusion of saffron, recognized as the most expensive spice globally, provides health benefits for overall well-being and ocular health. Recent clinical studies have demonstrated that saffron can enhance visual acuity, making it an essential addition to the formula.

Clinical studies have substantiated the beneficial effects of Black Currant Fruit Extract, including improved blood flow to the eye, alleviation of dry eye symptoms, and enhanced dark adaptation.

Pine Bark Extract, another newly added ingredient, is rich in antioxidants, exhibiting anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Studies have shown its clinical efficacy in reducing intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma and enhancing retinal circulation in early-stage diabetic retinopathy.3,4

Bilberry, rich in potent antioxidants called anthocyanins, serves as both an antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory agent, supporting a healthy retina and improving tear secretion. Bilberry has also been shown to lower intraocular pressure especially when combined with pine bark extract.5

Grape seed extract, abundant in anthocyanins, flavonoids, and oligomeric proanthocyanidins (OPCs), safeguards the body against oxidative stress and inflammation, showing potential protective effects against cataracts and retinal health.

Taurine, highly concentrated in essential organs like the eyes, brain, muscles, and heart, acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent, supporting overall health in the eyes, central nervous system, and immune system.

To prioritize safety and address potential risks associated with excessive Vitamin A intake, this new formula does not contain Vitamin A or beta carotene, ensuring optimal absorption of essential nutrients. Beta carotene actually attaches to binding sites on lutein and zeaxanthin, blocking the absorption of these beneficial carotenoids. Fortifeye was the first in the eye industry to remove all beta carotene in their macular degeneration vitamins 15 years ago.2

Dr. Michael Lange of the Lange Eye Institute, Board Certified Optometric Physician, Certified Nutrition Specialist and founder of Fortifeye Vitamins, expressed his excitement about the launch of Fortifeye Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking formula that addresses the needs of individuals with macular degeneration. Fortifeye is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions for maintaining and preserving eye health, and this zinc-free formula represents a significant step forward in our mission."

Fortifeye Vitamins maintains its commitment to the highest standards of product quality and safety. The Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Defense Formula is produced under strict Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in FDA-registered facilities, ensuring consistent potency, purity, and efficacy.

Fortifeye Next Gen Zinc-Free Macular Degeneration Formula is now available for purchase on the official Fortifeye website and through authorized retailers. For more information or to place an order, please visit www.fortifeye.com.

