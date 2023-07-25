Masonry Cosmetics Announces New Line of DIY Brick Staining Kits: The Stainman Color Enhancement Kit and Whitewash Kit

Easy-to-Use, All-in-One Kits to Permanently Change the Color of Your Masonry

Introducing the New All-in-One Whitewash Kit and Color Enhancement Kit





"Our masonry staining technology has a proven track record of lasting the test of time, with 427 case studies showing permanence in the field," says Don Foster, President of Masonry Cosmetics. "We have been offering a variety of masonry staining kits online for over 15 years now, and we're excited to be offering more options for homeowners, contractors and masonry professionals."

The Stainman Color Enhancement Kit is perfect for home and fireplace renovations, as well as for matching brick colors for expansions and repairs. The kit includes everything needed to get started staining masonry, from six pigment colors to a bonding Elixir, two brushes, a mixing cup, measuring spoons, and step-by-step instructions. By using color theory, consumers can achieve essentially any color they desire. The kit is designed to assist every mason or restoration contractor with matching mortar or brick, or to get off that dreaded punch list.

The Stainman Whitewash Kit is an eco-friendly, safe and permanent alternative to the classic painted whitewash. The easy-to-use masonry staining kit comes with everything needed to stain interior and exterior masonry, such as brick fireplaces and more. This kit includes brushes for a cohesive whitewash look, and a sponge for those looking for multi-varied results.

Masonry Cosmetics' innovative proprietary staining technology permanently bonds with any porous masonry by completely absorbing into the masonry's pores. The staining process ensures long-lasting durability and protection, and will never crack, peel, blister, flake or hurt/compromise the brick in any way.

The Stainman Color Enhancement Kit and the Stainman Whitewash Kit are available at many local brick distributor locations and on Amazon or buy directly from the manufacturer at MasonryCosmetics.com.

View the Masonry Cosmetics staining system proof of permanence: goldstandardstaining.com.

