Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
ACCESSWIRE
25.07.2023
Electronic Team, Inc.: MacDroid by Electronic Team is Now Available on the App Store

MacDroid by Electronic Team, Inc. launches on the Mac App Store. From now on, it is available to download from the App Store with all the features and possibilities found in the site version.

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Electronic Team, Inc. has announced the launch of MacDroid in the Mac App Store. The app is a powerful file transfer utility designed for users of Android smartphones and Mac computers. It bridges the gap and makes it possible to connect devices with different operating systems to manage and move files between them. The software provides smooth and secure transfer of any type of data. Images, music, videos, contacts and even entire folders can be easily transferred in both directions.

MacDroid on the App Store

MacDroid on the App Store


No additional plugins or extensions are required to establish a connection. MacDroid works through a USB connection and comes with two connection modes: MTP and ADB.

MacDroid: Key Features in a Nutshell

  • Enables users to mount both internal and external storages of Android
  • Ability to edit Android files right on Mac without actually moving them to the computer
  • No special hardware or complex solutions are needed
  • Compatible with any Android and MTP devices

MacDroid offers a free version as well as a PRO subscription, which can be tried for free for seven days. The free version provides easy access to Android contents, convenient file management, and allows transferring files only from Android to Mac. MacDroid PRO costs $19.99 for an annual subscription and unlocks two-directional file transfer (Android to Mac, Mac to Android), thus offering full usability.

About Electronic Team, Inc.

Electronic Team, Inc. is a technology development company with more than 20 years of experience, specializing in producing comprehensive and high-quality software tools for all major platforms. They offer full-cycle software development to deliver the best products that perfectly meet the highest needs and expectations of customers.

Contact Information:

Daria Tim
Marketer
daruntim@electronic.us

SOURCE: Electronic Team, Inc.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/770135/MacDroid-by-Electronic-Team-is-Now-Available-on-the-App-Store

