With over 15 years of retail service in cannabis, Green Earth Co. is thrilled to commemorate and celebrate the two-year anniversary of its second location in Granada Hills on Saturday, July 29th. This milestone represents the company's commitment to serving the area with quality cannabis products, providing exceptional customer service, and fostering relationships within the community.





Green Earth Co. Granada Hills Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary



To celebrate, Green Earth Co. invites the community for a weekend of exclusive promotions from 7/28-7/30. They will offer discounts on Heavy Hitters, Kanha, Wyld, Dompen, Stiiizy and other brands. The event will include a free taco bar sponsored by Lowell Farms on Saturday 7/29 between 1pm-4pm.

Since its establishment in 2007, Green Earth Co.'s flagship store in Highland Park, CA, is one of the most tenured dispensaries in Los Angeles. With deep roots within the community, the success of the flagship location prompted the opening of the Granada Hills store. The expansion allows the company to serve Granada Hills with the same quality products and expert guidance that have become synonymous with the brand.

For two years, their Granada Hills dispensary has been a trusted destination for cannabis enthusiasts throughout the San Fernando Valley. As Green Earth Co. commemorates this milestone, the company is grateful to the community for their support and loyalty. Michael Kay, co-founder and CEO of Green Earth Co. Granada Hills, shared his appreciation, stating, "We are incredibly grateful to the people of Granada Hills for embracing us with open arms. Their support has been huge for the growth and success of our business and we just hope to be a valuable asset to the community."

Daniel Reisbord, co-founder and CEO, echoed the sentiment, saying, "The support we've received has been overwhelming and it has definitely motivated us to continue to work hard and just try to serve our community as best we can."

The Green Earth Co. team would also like to invite members of the community to share any feedback whether it's a heartwarming story, favorite products, or encounter with the team. Visit Green Earth Co. reviews to share.

Green Earth Co. has been at the forefront of the LA cannabis industry for over 15 years and houses 25 years of collective experience amongst its management. Their mission is to educate customers on the natural and holistic benefits of cannabis. Their goal is to become the premier local dispensary serving Los Angeles. Green Earth Co. works to create a fun, safe, and friendly environment where people with all levels of experience can cultivate their relationship with cannabis and the culture.

Green Earth Co. anticipates its continued journey of excellence in Granada Hills. For further information about the company and its products, contact Green Earth Co.

