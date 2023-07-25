The United Kingdom's cumulative installed solar capacity reached 15.13 GW by the end of May, with 480 MW added between January and May 2023.The United Kingdom's total installed PV capacity hit 15.13 GW at the end of May, distributed across 1,334,453 installations, according to provisional statistics from the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). During January to May, the country added 479.5 MW of new PV systems, compared to 226.2 MW in the same period the previous year. In May alone, around 60.2 MW of new additions were recorded, though the figures are considered ...

