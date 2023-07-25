LoopMe advances company vision and impact as sustainability evangelist

LoopMe, a leading technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance, today announced that it has joined Ad Net Zero, the climate action programme to help advertising tackle the climate emergency by decarbonizing ad operations and accurately promote sustainable products and services. LoopMe will be a "Supporter" alongside a diverse range of companies, including tech giants such as Amazon, Google and Meta; agencies such as dentsu, Publicis Groupe, and Omnicom Group; adtech companies like PubMatic; and industry associations, such as ANA and IAB; and more.

"We are delighted to have LoopMe amongst our supporters, especially given their recent stated contributions to advertising sustainability, both within their own business operations by achieving carbon neutrality and by enabling more sustainable practices industry-wide with their marketplace that reduces carbon emissions for partners," said John Osborn, Ad Net Zero US Director. "LoopMe embodies the Ad Net Zero mission of modeling and empowering advertising sustainability practices through decarbonisation."

By joining Ad Net Zero, LoopMe is committing to following the group's five-step plan:

Reduce emissions from advertising business operations

Reduce emissions from advertising production

Reduce emissions from media planning and buying

Reduce advertising emissions through awards and from events

Harness advertising's power to support behavior change

"We have worked arduously to prioritize sustainability as a tenet of our business and to offer more sustainable technology options to our advertising industry partners," said Stephen Upstone, CEO and founder of LoopMe. "We are thrilled to have achieved significant momentum with our advertising sustainability initiatives, and are looking forward to leveraging Ad Net Zero's guidance to further elevate our impact as an evangelist for doing right by our planet."

LoopMe's dedication to Ad Net Zero comes on the heels of another sustainability milestone announced in May 2023 in which the company achieved carbon neutrality seven years ahead of schedule. This was accomplished through a combination of internal carbon footprint reduction efforts, such as maximizing cloud efficiencies through migration of data centers to renewable-powered sites, including Google Cloud; reducing electricity consumption; establishing environmentally-geared HR policies; and investing in high-quality carbon removal projects.

LoopMe also recently launched its sustainable Intelligent Marketplace, delivering a fully certified, green-by-design supply path for its global partners. The sustainable marketplace personalizes demand-side traffic shaping, thereby dynamically filtering out 98% of supply that won't receive a bid. This creates a 40x increase in DSP buying efficiency and dramatically reduces carbon emissions for partners.

As the business community prepares for the rollout of global business sustainability disclosure standards in 2024, LoopMe will continue to enable the advertising ecosystem to meet objectives through a sustainable lens with additional sustainability initiatives to be announced throughout 2023. For more information, please visit https://loopme.com/sustainability/.

About LoopMe

LoopMe is a technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve brand advertising performance and outcomes. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in London with global offices across New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Dnipro, Hong Kong, Kansas City, Krakow, Los Angeles, Nashville, Manchester, Miami, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

About Ad Net Zero

Ad Net Zero is a climate action programme to help the advertising industry tackle the climate emergency by decarbonizing ad operations and supporting every industry to accurately promote sustainable products and services. Originally founded by the UK Advertising Association in partnership with the IPA and ISBA, Ad Net Zero launched its 5-point action plan in the UK in November 2020 and has since gained over 100 UK supporters. The action plan aims to achieve net zero emissions in ad development, production, and media placement, as well as use advertising's positive influence to help shift consumers towards more sustainable behavior. Its first non-UK territory launched in Ireland in June 2022, followed by a global roll-out at Cannes LIONS 2022. In February 2023, Ad Net Zero launched in the US, supported by the 4A's, ANA and IAB, where it now counts over 70 supporters. Ad Net Zero has widespread backing from across the industry and proudly counts support from the world's six biggest agency holding groups, media owners, tech companies, advertisers, and independent creative and production agencies. For more information, please visit www.adnetzero.com.

