The leading experts in financial exchange access, Sk3w Technologies, today announced that it has raised $7M in a Series A round led by Tower Research Ventures, IMC, and Citadel Securities. Previous investors include Optiver, IMC, Jump Trading, Tower Research Ventures, XR Trading and Mr. Tom Joyce. The company's primary mission is to standardize the latency playing field within exchange access services, providing transparent and auditable access into the trading ecosystem. By providing uniform access to exchanges and financial data centers, Sk3w Technologies provides accuracy within a billionth of a second to market participants.

Co-founders Craig Mohan and Chad Milam recognized that several factors affect latency standardization, ensuring latencies are the same within data centers and data center campuses regardless of cabinet location, including the location, network transport type and types of data flows. As exchanges grow and evolve, maintaining latency standardization will become an even more critical and costly consideration. To solve this persistent, expensive and growing issue, Mohan and Milam created Sk3w Technologies, creating a proprietary, expandable data standardization system without replacing existing fiber. Their branded system allows network expansion without building, constructing or laying additional fiber. Sk3w Technologies appliances create a monitored and auditable standardization solution providing quick time to deploy without the inflated pricing of equidistant fibers.

Co-Founder Craig Mohan offered, "We are tremendously proud of the way our technology solves a very real, though intangible-to-many, problem in modern markets, and we will continue to refine our solution such that it improves alongside other best-of-breed industry technologies. We are very appreciative of this investment and will add headcount to our already outstanding engineering team."

"Fair access is a non-negotiable requirement for modern markets. IMC is excited to help Sk3w deliver a cutting edge solution to the age-old problem of ensuring that all market participants can compete on a level playing field," said Jurjen Koksma, IMC's Global Head of Business Strategy and Co-Head of IMC.

Jared Young, Head of Tower Research Ventures, said, "We are excited to see the widespread support for Sk3w and the approach they are using to bring this new technology to exchange data centers."

Founded in 2020, Sk3w's patented technology provides latency monitoring and standardization solutions that ensure equal latency and a level playing field on global financial markets.

