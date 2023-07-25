New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2023) - Finery Markets has announced the appointment of Tom Gould as the Company's new Director of Strategic Partnerships as part of an ongoing effort to build the company's senior leadership team.

Tom Gould, Director of Strategic Partnerships



With over 25 years of experience in the financial industry, Tom brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Prior to joining Finery Markets, Tom served as the Head of North American Sales at OKGroup, the second-largest crypto group in the world. During his tenure, he successfully led the sales effort, increasing market share fourfold, and played a key role in the business growth led by hedge fund and commodity trader advisors, as well as the introduction of new products such as OKX options and block trading.

Before his time at OKGroup, Tom held the position of Head of North American Sales at LMAX Exchange, a UK-regulated exchange for spot FX trading and digital assets. Under his leadership, LMAX Exchange experienced significant growth, with volumes increasing over 50% year over year, surpassing the competition. Tom also played a pivotal role in expanding the client base and enhancing the LMAX brand in both the FX and digital markets.

Tom's impressive career also includes senior roles at Bank of America, Credit Suisse, and ABN Amro, among others. Throughout his career, he has consistently achieved outstanding results, exceeding targets and driving substantial growth.

In his new role at Finery Markets, Tom will be responsible for leading Strategic Partnerships and driving the Company's growth strategy. With his extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of success, Tom is well-positioned to contribute to the continued success of Finery Markets.

Konstantin Shulga, CEO of Finery Markets, said, "We are delighted to welcome Tom to Finery Markets as our new Director of Strategic Partnerships. With his outstanding background and prosperous track record in both traditional financial markets and digital assets, Tom brings valuable knowledge that will play a crucial role in propelling our growth strategy through partnerships. We are thrilled to leverage his achievements to attain exceptional results and strengthen Finery Markets' standing as a prominent frontrunner in the digital assets industry."

Commenting on his appointment, Tom Gould said, "I am honored to be a part of the Finery Markets team, where I can utilize my extensive expertise to forge impactful alliances and lead the charge in sales. Collaborating with the talented team at Finery Markets, I am eager to employ my skills, professional network, and expertise to achieve extraordinary outcomes."

About Finery Markets

Finery Markets is a leading OTC multi-dealer electronic marketplace for crypto businesses & institutions and a trading solutions provider for crypto markets.

Serving clients since 2019, Finery Markets provides solutions throughout the whole trade lifecycle:

High-performance execution venue with deep institutional liquidity and firm quotes

Price intelligence and pre-trade risk management tools

Position management, risk controls, reporting tools, and cost analysis, as well as flexible settlement based on a non-custodial model

Single entry point to aggregated liquidity from global liquidity providers via API and GUI

Robust infrastructure: 99.99+% uptime and full automation

The Finery Markets platform is also available as a white-label solution for prime brokers, OTC desks, and exchanges that are looking to develop and expand client business.

