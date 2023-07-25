AlayaCare Selected for the Global Hypergrowth Project by Canadian Ministry of International Trade

The project aims to support selected companies as they go from major players to global powerhouses.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / AlayaCare , an end-to-end platform for home-based care, today announced it was selected as one of 8 companies to lead Canadian innovation as part of the Global Hypergrowth Project (GHP). The project is committed to creating the best conditions to foster and grow more Canadian trailblazing companies-helping to ensure that our economy is strong here at home, but also that our businesses grow into leaders around the world.

"Canada wins when cutting-edge companies keep operations, profits, and jobs here at home. And when they scale up around the world, they signal that Canada is open for business," said Minister Ng. "With the Global Hypergrowth Project, we're doubling down on Canada's most promising firms, to help them scale up, from here."

Since launching AlayaCare in 2014, Adrian Schauer recognized the need to move care into the home as hospitals faced staffing shortages and overcrowding, which later intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, AlayaCare works with provincial health authorities across Canada and private homecare agencies to deliver the best end-to-end platform that leverages the most advanced technologies to make home care more available to our aging population and improve patient outcomes.

"We look forward to working with the Canadian Ministry of International Trade to create a long-lasting impact on our technology and healthcare industries," said Adrian Schauer, Founder and CEO of AlayaCare. "We are honoured to be one of only 8 companies selected for the program. Having the support of the Canadian Government to accelerate our growth will help us ensure we create a future of better patient outcomes and allow our loved ones to receive the care they need from the comfort of their homes."

Companies were selected after an initial public callout and a rigorous and independent evaluation process. A private sector panel of experienced business leaders, including BDC's Deep Tech Venture Fund lead Thomas Park and Maverix Private Equity's John Ruffolo, The51's co-CEO Judy Fairburn, and Knix CEO Joanna Griffiths-among others-supported the process by reviewing submissions and offering recommendations.

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is an end-to-end software platform for public, private, non-profit, and community home-based care organizations that manages the entire client lifecycle, including needs assessments, care plans, scheduling, visit and route optimization, and visit verification. Founded in 2014 with over 600 employees, AlayaCare combines traditional in-home and virtual care solutions that enable care providers to lower the cost of care and achieve better outcomes for their clients. For more information, visit: AlayaCare.com

