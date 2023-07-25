Motion Controls Robotics Hosting 'Maximize' Open House Event to Showcase a Variety of Robot Systems and Services

"Maximize" will be an opportunity for manufacturing industry professionals, engineers, and maintenance teams to explore cutting-edge robot technologies. The event promises an engaging and informative experience for all attendees.

FREMONT, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Motion Controls Robotics, a leading provider of robot system integration solutions, is thrilled to announce its upcoming open house event, "Maximize." This event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their newly expanded facility in Fremont, Ohio.

Maximize - Open House

Maximize - Open House

Attendees will have the chance to participate in a wide range of activities throughout the day. Robot trainings, led by industry experts, will provide valuable insights into the latest advancements and best practices in robotics. These training sessions are designed to enhance attendees' knowledge and proficiency in integrating and optimizing robotic systems for their specific applications.

In addition, there will be live demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of various robot systems. These demonstrations will illustrate how robots can revolutionize manufacturing processes, improve productivity, and drive business growth.

Highlighting the open house will be a platinum spike ceremony to commemorate the recent expansion project. This symbolic event will mark the opening of the expansion area showing Motion Controls Robotics' commitment to providing customers with quality robotics solutions.

Motion Controls Robotics will offer guided facility tours, providing attendees an opportunity to explore a variety of robot systems.

Automation industry professionals from FANUC, Daifuku Webb and other companies that work with MCRI will be in attendance and leading demonstrations.

A complimentary lunch will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., allowing attendees to network and connect with other industry professionals.

"We are excited to invite current and potential customers to join us at 'Maximize' and experience the power of robotic automation," explains Scott Lang, President of Motion Controls Robotics. "This event will showcase our latest advancements, industry expertise, and our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that maximize efficiency and productivity for our customers."

Attendance to the open house is free, but registration is required. Interested individuals can reserve their spot by visiting the event website at https://motioncontrolsrobotics.com/events/ and completing the online registration form.

Contact Information

Nicole Busenbark

Marketing Manager

nicole.busenbark@mcri-us.com

419-334-5886

SOURCE: Motion Controls Robotics

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/768784/Motion-Controls-Robotics-Hosting-Maximize-Open-House-Event-to-Showcase-a-Variety-of-Robot-Systems-and-Services