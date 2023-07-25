Happy Head Launches New Topical Formula Containing Latanoprost for Hair Growth

Happy Head's Dermatologists Have Developed a First-of-Its-Kind Hair Growth Formula With Latanoprost, Finasteride and Minoxidil

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Happy Head today announces the launch of its newest innovation, a topical hair growth formula with latanoprost. Designed by board-certified dermatologists and hair restoration experts, this revolutionary formula combines the strongest hair growth medications on the market. The exclusive offering is the first of its kind to infuse clinically proven latanoprost with powerful hair growth ingredients finasteride and minoxidil.

"At Happy Head, we're always looking for innovative ways to solve hair loss. Latanoprost is a successful hair growth ingredient you'll find in products like Latisse for eyelash growth. To improve the results of latanoprost for scalp growth, we've combined 0.005% latanoprost with 8.0% minoxidil and 0.3% finasteride. This new topical solution is a great option for those who haven't seen success with other active ingredients," said Dr. Ben Behnam, M.D., FAAD, and co-founder of Happy Head.

Happy Head's new latanoprost formula will expand the company's product offering for a new hair growth option. Latanoprost enhances the growth phase of hair follicles, especially when combined with the strongest hair growth medicines on the market - finasteride and minoxidil. Dermatologists say three to six months of daily topical latanoprost, finasteride, and minoxidil use will not only help regrow lost hair, but also prevent further hair loss.

Previously, latanoprost was only used for eyelash growth products and not widely available for scalp regrowth treatment. But a new study showed that latanoprost increased hair density in as little as 24 weeks. Happy Head's dermatologists have cracked the code to unlock the potential of topical latanoprost for millions of customers looking for a clinically proven growth alternative.

Hair loss is a huge problem that can cause intense psychological distress. Over two-thirds of men will experience hair loss by the age of 35, but it's not just men who are dealing with this problem. Over 40 percent of Americans who experience hair loss are women.

Because hair loss affects so many people, this combination of ingredients in one convenient topical formula will provide customers with an even more powerful, clinically proven treatment with a lower risk of side effects. Happy Head is gearing up for several exclusive product launches this year that will continue to solidify its leadership in the telemedicine space.

