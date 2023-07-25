Get Well Announces Program Results With Adventist Health: Nearly One Million Consumers Back to Care

AI-Driven Care Gap Program Has Delivered $45 Million in Revenue Since Launch

BETHESDA, MD. / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Get Well, the global leader in digital patient engagement, today announced first-year results on a breakthrough Retention and Growth program created for Adventist Health leveraging conversation AI, virtual navigators and online self-scheduling. To date, the program has reached nearly one million consumers.

During the pandemic, millions of healthcare consumers did not receive primary and secondary care due to fear and access challenges. Consequently, annual visits and preventative screenings were missed while fee-for-service providers experienced significant drops in volume and revenue. Adventist Health recognized the need to implement a digital-first engagement-and-access strategy that would lift the burden off its care teams and meet consumer expectations for a personalized, self-service experience.

"We chose Get Well due to their track record of innovation in digital patient engagement at scale and willingness to partner together," explained Jennifer Stemmler, chief information and digital officer at Adventist Health. "We went after a big goal in a moment of need for consumers and a business challenge for our organization coming out of the pandemic. The results speak for themselves: nearly one million patients contacted via 15 programs, 12 care gap areas targeted, $45 million in revenue generated since launch. The speed to market, the commitment to driving business objectives, and the deep expertise of the Get Well teams were the driving forces behind the program's success."

Get Well's Retention and Growth program included the following core elements:

AI-driven outreach and navigation via SMS

Integration with Oracle Cerner to identify and outreach to qualifying consumers and streamline access back into care

Personalization of patient outreach through embedded links with curated selection of provider profiles for the patient based on zip code and other parameters

Get Well Navigators to augment AI with live consumer interactions

"We have prepared for 20 years to take on projects of purpose, scale and impact with partners such as Adventist Health," said Michael O'Neil, Get Well founder and chief executive officer. "At Get Well, we know both high tech and high touch is required to help consumers navigate to the best care. Even more motivating than the business results is the continual stream of 'patient love and loyalty' stories about the great care people are receiving at Adventist Health. The double bottom line is real and compelling."

About Get Well

Get Well provides enterprise patient engagement and navigation solutions for hospitals and communities around the world. Our products empower healthcare organizations to deliver patient-centered experiences that drive retention and growth, increase patient satisfaction, improve clinical quality and reduce cost of care. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow Get Well on LinkedIn and Twitter.

