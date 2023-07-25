Trading is Available Nearly 24 hours a Day, 5 Days a Week

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced the expansion of its Overnight Trading Hours service, which now lists over 10,000 US stocks and ETFs. Interactive Brokers was one of the first brokers to introduce Overnight Trading on US stocks and ETFs, and the enhanced offering allows clients to trade an even broader range of US equities nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week. Clients now have the flexibility to trade more US stocks and ETFs when it's convenient, and clients in Asia and Europe can trade a wider variety of US equities during local market hours. To supplement the Overnight Trading liquidity provided by Interactive Brokers' own IBEOS Alternative Trading System (ATS), Interactive Brokers is now connected to the Blue Ocean ATS.

"Overnight Trading is an important service that helps our clients make timely trading decisions and capture investment opportunities around the clock," said Milan Galik, Chief Executive Officer at Interactive Brokers. "By extending Overnight Trading to thousands of US stocks and ETFs, our global clients have a greater choice of what and when to trade at almost any time. When clients choose Overnight Trading to place an order, the IB SmartRoutingSM technology automatically routes the order to the optimal Overnight Trading destination."

Interactive Brokers' regular market hours, extended hours and Overnight Trading Hours enable clients to trade eligible US stocks and ETFs nearly 24 hours a day, five days a week. Overnight Trading Hours are from 8:00 pm ET to 3:50 am ET, with the first session of the week beginning on Sunday at 8:00 pm ET and the last session ending on Friday at 3:50 am ET. Any trades executed between 8:00 pm ET and 12:00 am ET will carry a trade date of the following trade day.

Brian Hyndman, CEO of Blue Ocean Technologies, added: "Interactive Brokers is the perfect broker for us to connect to because of their global footprint and commitment to market access for investors worldwide. We are pleased to collaborate with Interactive Brokers and help further our mission to give investors the ability to trade US markets regardless of their time zone."

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the sixth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its June 9, 2023, Best Online Brokers Review.

