Franklin Templeton Employees Celebrate Global Month of Service and Make a Difference in the Global Community

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Franklin Templeton

June Impact Days, the firm's global month of service, is an opportunity to demonstrate those values and make a tangible impact by volunteering.

This June, Franklin Templeton celebrated its 17th year of Impact Days. The company hosted a variety of local and global volunteering events in June designed to make a difference in the lives of those in need, while giving employees a chance to make meaningful connections with each other.

Globally, employees participated in the firm's two long-running projects: Missing Maps and the CAN Competition, a food drive with a structure build contest. Employee volunteers partnered with the Pride business resource group and joined their Live. Love. Be. diversity team's activity challenge on the Virgin Pulse platform. The month of service officially wrapped up with Global Involved Day on June 27.

Building Maps to Help with Disaster Relief

For the seventh year, Franklin Templeton participated in Missing Maps, a global, virtual volunteer project. Volunteers went online to track satellite imagery for unmapped locations to help humanitarian organizations during emergencies. The firm donated $100 for each employee who recorded at least 60 minutes of mapping. Based on employee votes, Save the Children was selected as the recipient of these contributions, supporting its mission of improving the lives of children worldwide.

Global CAN Competition

Employees competed in the CAN Competition, celebrating the firm's 10th annual global food drive this year. Seven teams participated in the CAN construction build competition. The winning team will be recognized with a donation to their local food bank or other hunger organization of choice.

Live. Love. Be. Challenge

The Live. Love. Be. challenge combined Be Well's five pillars of well-being (physical, emotional, financial, social, purpose) and the firm's commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and volunteerism. For two weeks in June, employees virtually teamed up to "move" across five stages to unlock a $5,000 firm sponsored donation to the National Black Justice Coalition. Participants from Franklin Templeton and Western Asset Management moved a collective 31.3 million steps.

Global Involved Day

June 27 marked Global Involved Day to celebrate and officially close out Impact Days 2023. On this day, employees wore Involved program t-shirts, took group photos and used a special Impact Days virtual background to show their volunteering spirit in meetings and video calls.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,300 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Hong Kong CAN structure

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Franklin Templeton on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Franklin Templeton

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/franklin-templeton

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Franklin Templeton

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770169/Franklin-Templeton-Employees-Celebrate-Global-Month-of-Service-and-Make-a-Difference-in-the-Global-Community