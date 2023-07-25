SOHM, Inc.: SOHM Inc. Announces the Closure of Finances-Funding for its Various Projects

SOHM Inc. Secures Funding for Its Diverse Projects.

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a company that manufactures and markets generic drugs, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceuticals for various treatment categories, announces today that it has closed the financing-funding for its various ongoing and future projects.

The company's CEO, Mr. Baron Night, announced that they have secured the necessary funding for their San Diego pharmaceutical plant, which includes Phase 1 and Phase 2. He said the remaining funds will be used for future projects that will take the company to new levels. The company has secured up to $ 5 million in financing and has already received the first installment through financial note.

Mr. Night also said that the company would receive the funding in stages over a year as it completes different projects. Most of the funds are from Preferred Series A shares and the rest are from financial notes.

This funding is vital for the company to achieve its goals and vision of "Adds Life to Lives," said Mr. Baron Night, CEO. He added that the company will be able to speed up its phase 1 and 2 plant operations without any delay or reliance on its current revenues.

This step supports the company's long-term growth strategy in organic, inorganic, and vertical integration action plan. The company will continue to pursue better opportunities aligned with its vision and goals and foster growth for all stakeholders.

Mr. Night said that more updates will follow soon, and they will be communicated to all stakeholders as they unfold.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of "Globalè Prospèro" that tries to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing targets the rapidly growing healthcare segments, such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America, with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic partnerships/alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

For more information, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.

714-522-6700

SOURCE: SOHM, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770109/SOHM-Inc-Announces-the-Closure-of-Finances-Funding-for-its-Various-Projects