Art of Play: Europe Welcomes Back Cardistry-Con - A Global Gathering of Professional Card Shufflers

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art of Play is excited to announce the return of Cardistry-Con to Europe for the first time in seven years. Taking place from July 28th to 30th, 2023, in the heart of London, this year's event is set to be a global celebration of the intricate art of cardistry.

Developed by the internationally acclaimed cardistry masters DAN & DAVE, Cardistry-Con is an interactive conference designed for cardists from all around the globe to gather and explore the limitless expressive potential of an ordinary deck of playing cards. More than just a convention, it's a global meetup that brings together enthusiasts, creators, and professionals.

Cardistry-Con is committed to promoting the art of cardistry in an encouraging environment that welcomes individuals of all skill levels and backgrounds. Over the years, the event has been graced by industry tycoons, innovative designers, and influential creators, including DYNAMO, returning to the convention for the first time since 2016.

The convention also offers a Pop-up Card Shop from Art of Play, showcasing an exclusive variety of playing cards. It is perfect for attendees looking to add rare and unique decks to their collections. We end the convention with a scavenger hunt that will take participants across London on a journey of discovery and fun.

As expressed by the founders, Dan and Dave, "Cardistry-Con is an annual celebration of card design and card artistry. It's the best weekend of the year, uniting cardists, collectors, and playing card enthusiasts worldwide."

This event has been sold out. For Information on future events, please visit our website at https://www.cardistry-con.org .

Founded by esteemed cardists DAN & DAVE, Art of Play is a testament to the profound fascination for playing cards and the mesmerizing art of cardistry, with a collection of unique playing cards, intriguing puzzles, and brain-teasing games. Through their products and events like Cardistry-Con, Art of Play invites you to enter a realm where creativity, imagination, and wonder know no bounds.

For more information, visit https://www.artofplay.com

