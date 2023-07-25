Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces Appointment of Jack Canfield as the Newest Member of Its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the leader in transformational retreats and recipient of over 2,300 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, is excited to announce the appointment of celebrated author Jack Canfield to its Board of Directors, effective as of July 2023.

Mr. Canfield, with the distinct accolade of having the most concurrent New York Times best-sellers, has significantly impacted the Rythmia community through his ongoing guest speaker engagements. He joins a distinguished board that includes Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Martin Luther King III, Toni Ko, Kelly Slater, César Millán, Earl Koskie, Gerard Armond Powell, Dr. Jeff McNairy, Brandee Sabella, Gerard Powell II, and Patrick Powell.

"We're thrilled to have Jack Canfield joining our board," says Gerard Armond Powell, CEO of Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "His recognized expertise as a motivational coach, success expert, accomplished trainer, and skilled entrepreneur will greatly contribute to enhancing our guests' experiences, enabling them to surpass their personal and professional goals."

As an organization dedicated to facilitating transformative personal growth and delivering lasting results to participants since 2016, Rythmia is set to benefit from Canfield's expertise to further enhance its track record of extraordinary results. "Rythmia provides a unique platform for individuals to discover their true potential, casting aside societal constraints to shape a world that nurtures everyone," Canfield commented. "What can be achieved here in just four days might take up to 10 years in traditional psychiatric therapy."

Rythmia places a strong emphasis on the safety of its guests. As the first plant medicine retreat in the world to be medically licensed, Rythmia provides a secure and supportive setting for all individuals to commence their journeys of transformation.

Jack Canfield will further share his insights as a guest speaker at Rythmia on two occasions in 2024 - February 4-11 and June 16-23.

For further details about Rythmia Life Advancement Center, please visit www.rythmia.com.

ABOUT JACK CANFIELD

Jack Canfield, known as America's #1 Success Coach, is a bestselling author, professional speaker, trainer, and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of the Canfield Training Group, which trains entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, and motivated individuals on how to accelerate the achievement of their personal and professional goals.

He has conducted live trainings for more than a million people in more than 50 countries around the world. He holds two Guinness World Record titles and is a member of the National Speakers Association's Speaker Hall of Fame.

Jack is the coauthor of more than two hundred books, including, The Success Principles: How to Get from Where You Are to Where You Want to Be, The Success Principles Workbook, and The Chicken Soup for the Soul® series, which includes 40 New York Times bestsellers and has sold more than 500 million copies in 47 languages around the world.

Jack is a featured teacher in the movie The Secret, and has appeared on more than a thousand radio and television shows, including The Oprah Winfrey Show, Oprah's Super Soul Sunday, The Today Show, Fox & Friends, and Larry King Live.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center seamlessly integrates the time-honored wisdom of plant medicine with an innovative modern approach to deliver a highly effective pathway to lasting personal growth and change. Since 2016, over 15,000 guests have completed the program, with 97% reporting a life-changing miracle - defined as a profound shift or transformative event that dramatically improves an individual's life. Medically licensed, Rythmia provides the highest standards of safety and care within its stunning setting, complete with luxury accommodations and amenities, in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit www.rythmia.com/

