BILT Incorporated: Air Force Reinvests in 3D Instructions to Increase Readiness & Efficiency; BILT Wins 8th DoD Contract, a $1.1M SBIR

GRAPEVINE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / The United States Air Force is expanding the use of 3D interactive instructions to support the Air Combat Command. AFWERX is awarding BILT Incorporated more than $1.1M in a Direct-to-Phase II contract, furthering its investment in Intelligent Instructions®. The innovation will increase Air Force readiness by speeding sustainment efforts and reducing rework.

BILT addresses a critical need to standardize operational instructions to enable a more scalable transfer of knowledge across bases worldwide. BILT recently completed a study testing 3D instructions against paper technical orders. Results indicate the app more than doubles efficiency. A task that takes two technicians more than two hours with an instruction manual can be accomplished in less than 90 minutes by a single BILT user.

"Speed and productivity are paramount to readiness," says BILT President & COO Ahmed Qureshi. "BILT's goal is to create multi-capable Airmen prepared to work in a contested logistics environment." The company works with Air Force leaders to continually test user performance and gather feedback. The 3D solution is proven to decrease error rates and increase safety and precision. It is accessible, sustainable, and efficient.

The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX are partnering to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) process by accelerating the proposal-to-award timeline, eliminating bureaucratic overhead, and continually improving contract execution. Mandatory Disclaimer: The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the US government.

About BILT:

The award-winning BILT app revolutionizes training with interactive Intelligent Instructions for assembly, installation, maintenance, and repair. Zoom in and rotate 3D animations for optimum perspective. Download projects to access off the grid. BILT gathers data on user performance to improve and update instructions in near-real time. BILT is accessible, sustainable, and efficient. Download BILT on iOS or Android or go to BILTapp.com.

About AFWERX:

The innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and a directorate within Air Force Research Laboratory. Brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. Employs approximately 215 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4B budget. Since 2019, has executed 4,671 contracts worth more than $2B to strengthen the US defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

Press Contacts:

Juliette Qureshi

VP, PR & Media Comms

Juliette@BILTcorp.com

703-554-3020

SOURCE: BILT Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/770101/Air-Force-Reinvests-in-3D-Instructions-to-Increase-Readiness-Efficiency-BILT-Wins-8th-DoD-Contract-a-11M-SBIR