China Three Gorges Group has announced its latest PV module procurement results, while GCL-Si has revealed plans to raise CNY 5.8 billion ($812.9 million) via a private placement to finance its expansion.China Three Gorges Group has announced the results of its second-quarter solar module procurement exercise. Tongwei, Das Solar, and Chint's unit Astronergy won, with the lowest bid reaching CNY 1.301/W. All bids were for modules with outputs above 545 W and their combined capacity reached 2.25 GW. Tongwei and Chint offered CNY 1.301/W and CNY 1.302/W, respectively, while Das Solar submitted a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...