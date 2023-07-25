Southern First Bancshares, Inc.: Southern First Reports Results for Second Quarter 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFST), holding company for Southern First Bank, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023 .
"I am proud of our team's performance during a volatile quarter for the banking industry," stated Art Seaver, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "It was a strong quarter in terms of new deposit accounts, loan growth, mortgage production, and credit quality. We witnessed margin stabilization in the latter half of the quarter and expect continued momentum in the second half of the year."
2023 Second Quarter Highlights
- Net income was $2.5 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.31 for Q2 2023
- Total deposits increased 20% to $3.4 billion at Q2 2023, compared to $2.9 billion at Q2 2022
- Total loans increased 24% to $3.5 billion at Q2 2023, compared to $2.8 billion at Q2 2022
- Book value per common share increased to $37.42 at Q2 2023, or 6%, over Q2 2022
- Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.08% and past due loans to total loans of 0.07% at Q2 2023
- Core deposits decreased 2% to $2.9 billion at Q2 2023, compared to Q1 2023 and increased 11% from Q2 2022
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Earnings ($ in thousands, except per share data):
Net income available to common shareholders
$
2,458
2,703
5,492
8,413
7,240
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.31
0.33
0.68
1.05
0.90
Total revenue(1)
21,561
22,468
25,826
28,134
27,149
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)(2)
2.05 %
2.36 %
2.88 %
3.19 %
3.35 %
Return on average assets(3)
0.26 %
0.30 %
0.63 %
1.00 %
0.92 %
Return on average equity(3)
3.27 %
3.67 %
7.44 %
11.57 %
10.31 %
Efficiency ratio(4)
80.67 %
76.12 %
63.55 %
57.03 %
58.16 %
Noninterest expense to average assets (3)
1.82 %
1.89 %
1.87 %
1.92 %
2.02 %
Balance Sheet ($ in thousands):
Total loans(5)
$
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
Total deposits
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
Core deposits(6)
2,880,507
2,946,567
2,759,112
2,723,592
2,588,283
Total assets
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
Book value per common share
37.42
37.16
36.76
35.99
35.39
Loans to deposits
103.05 %
99.74 %
104.45 %
100.95 %
99.13 %
Holding Company Capital Ratios(7):
Total risk-based capital ratio
12.38 %
12.67 %
12.91 %
13.58 %
13.97 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.40 %
10.66 %
10.88 %
11.49 %
11.83 %
Leverage ratio
8.48 %
8.80 %
9.17 %
9.44 %
9.71 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio(8)
9.99 %
10.23 %
10.44 %
11.02 %
11.33 %
Tangible common equity(9)
7.53 %
7.60 %
7.98 %
8.37 %
8.60 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets/ total assets
0.08 %
0.12 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Classified assets/tier one capital plus allowance for credit losses
4.68 %
5.10 %
4.71 %
5.24 %
7.29 %
Loans 30 days or more past due/ loans(5)
0.07 %
0.11 %
0.11 %
0.07 %
0.10 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans(5) (YTD annualized)
0.03 %
0.01 %
(0.05 %)
(0.06 %)
0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses/loans(5)
1.16 %
1.18 %
1.18 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
Allowance for credit losses/nonaccrual loans
1,363.11 %
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
INCOME STATEMENTS - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Interest income
Loans
$
41,089
36,748
33,939
29,752
26,610
Investment securities
706
613
562
506
448
Federal funds sold
891
969
525
676
180
Total interest income
42,686
38,330
35,026
30,934
27,238
Interest expense
Deposits
21,937
17,179
10,329
5,021
1,844
Borrowings
1,924
727
578
459
510
Total interest expense
23,861
17,906
10,907
5,480
2,354
Net interest income
18,825
20,424
24,119
25,454
24,884
Provision for credit losses
910
1,825
2,325
950
1,775
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
17,915
18,599
21,794
24,504
23,109
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,337
622
291
1,230
1,184
Service fees on deposit accounts
331
325
316
318
327
ATM and debit card income
536
555
558
542
548
Income from bank owned life insurance
338
332
344
315
315
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
-
-
(394)
Other income
194
210
198
275
285
Total noninterest income
2,736
2,044
1,707
2,680
2,265
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
10,287
10,356
9,576
9,843
9,915
Occupancy
2,518
2,457
2,666
2,442
2,219
Outside service and data processing costs
1,705
1,629
1,521
1,529
1,528
Insurance
897
689
551
507
367
Professional fees
751
660
788
555
693
Marketing
335
366
282
338
329
Other
900
947
1,029
832
737
Total noninterest expenses
17,393
17,104
16,413
16,046
15,788
Income before provision for income taxes
3,258
3,539
7,088
11,138
9,586
Income tax expense
800
836
1,596
2,725
2,346
Net income available to common
$
2,458
2,703
5,492
8,413
7,240
Earnings per common share - Basic
$
0.31
0.34
0.69
1.06
0.91
Earnings per common share - Diluted
0.31
0.33
0.68
1.04
0.90
Basic weighted average common shares
8,051
8,026
7,971
7,972
7,945
Diluted weighted average common shares
8,069
8,092
8,071
8,065
8,075
Net income for the second quarter of 2023 was $2.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, a $244 thousand decrease from the first quarter of 2023 and a $4.8 million decrease from the second quarter of 2022. Net interest income decreased $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the first quarter of 2023, and decreased $6.1 million, compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income from the prior quarter and prior year was driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on our deposit accounts related to the Federal Reserve's 500-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 16 months.
The provision for credit losses was $910 thousand for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $1.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 and for the second quarter of 2022. The provision expense during the second quarter of 2023 includes a $1.1 million provision for loan losses and a $185 thousand reversal of the reserve for unfunded commitments.
Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2023, a $692 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2023 and an $471 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022. Mortgage banking income is the largest component of our noninterest income. For the second quarter of 2023, mortgage banking income was $1.3 million, an increase of $715 thousand from the prior quarter income and an $153 thousand increase from the second quarter of 2022.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 was $17.4 million, a $288 thousand increase from the first quarter of 2023, and a $1.6 million increase from the second quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense from the previous quarter was driven by increases in insurance expense and professional fees, while the increase from the prior year related to increases in compensation and benefits, occupancy, and insurance expenses. Compensation and benefits expense increased from the previous year, driven by annual salary increases and the hiring of new team members. Occupancy expense increased from the prior year due primarily to increased depreciation and maintenance expense on our new headquarters building, while insurance costs increased from the prior quarter and year due to higher FDIC insurance premiums.
Our effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2023, 23.6% for the first quarter of 2023, and 24.5% for the second quarter of 2022. The higher tax rate in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the first quarter of 2023 relates primarily to the effect of equity compensation transactions on our tax rate during the quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN - Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
June 30,2022
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 71,004
$ 891
5.03 %
$ 85,966
$ 969
4.57 %
$ 80,909
$ 180
0.89 %
Investment securities, taxable
93,922
623
2.66 %
87,521
530
2.46 %
98,527
404
1.64 %
Investment securities, nontaxable(2)
10,200
108
4.24 %
10,266
106
4.21 %
10,382
56
2.16 %
Loans(10)
3,511,225
41,089
4.69 %
3,334,530
36,748
4.47 %
2,795,274
26,610
3.82 %
Total interest-earning assets
3,686,351
42,711
4.65 %
3,518,283
38,353
4.42 %
2,985,092
27,250
3.66 %
Noninterest-earning assets
155,847
161,310
154,659
Total assets
$3,842,198
$3,679,593
$3,139,751
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 297,234
537
0.72 %
$ 303,176
440
0.59 %
$ 389,563
144
0.15 %
Savings & money market
1,727,009
15,298
3.55 %
1,661,878
11,992
2.93 %
1,267,174
1,200
0.38 %
Time deposits
573,095
6,102
4.27 %
543,425
4,747
3.54 %
278,101
500
0.72 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
2,597,338
21,937
3.39 %
2,508,479
17,179
2.78 %
1,934,838
1,844
0.38 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
135,922
1,382
4.08 %
18,243
200
4.45 %
53,179
105
0.79 %
Subordinated debentures
36,251
542
6.00 %
36,224
527
5.90 %
36,143
405
4.49 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,769,511
23,861
3.46 %
2,562,946
17,906
2.83 %
2,024,160
2,354
0.47 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
771,388
818,123
833,943
Shareholders' equity
301,299
298,524
281,648
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$3,842,198
$3,679,593
$3,139,751
Net interest spread
1.19 %
1.59 %
3.19 %
Net interest income (tax equivalent) /
$18,850
2.05 %
$20,447
2.36 %
$24,896
3.35 %
Less: tax-equivalent adjustment(2)
25
23
12
Net interest income
$18,825
$20,424
$24,884
Net interest income was $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2023, a $1.6 million decrease from the first quarter of 2023, driven by a $6.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $4.4 million increase in interest income, on a taxable basis. The increase in interest expense was driven by $88.9 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances at an average rate of 3.39%, a 61-basis points increase over the previous quarter, partially offset by $176.7 million growth in average loan balances at an average yield of 4.69%, an increase of 22-basis points from the first quarter of 2023. In comparison to the second quarter of 2022, net interest income decreased $6.1 million, resulting primarily from $662.5 million growth in average interest-bearing deposit balances during the 12 months ended June 30, 2023, combined with a 301-basis point increase in deposit rates. Our net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 2.05% for the second quarter of 2023, a 31-basis point decrease from 2.36% for the first quarter of 2023 and a 130-basis point decrease from 3.35% for the second quarter of 2022. As a result of the Federal Reserve's 500-basis point interest rate hikes during the past 12 months, the rate on our interest-bearing liabilities has increased by 299-basis points during the second quarter of 2023 in comparison to the second quarter of 2022. However, the yield on our interest-earning assets, driven by our loan portfolio, has increased by only 99-basis points during the same time period, resulting in the lower net interest margin during the second quarter of 2023.
BALANCE SHEETS - Unaudited
Ending Balance
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$
24,742
22,213
18,788
16,530
21,090
Federal funds sold
170,145
242,642
101,277
139,544
124,462
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
10,183
7,350
50,809
4,532
36,538
Total cash and cash equivalents
205,070
272,205
170,874
160,606
182,090
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
91,548
94,036
93,347
91,521
98,991
Other investments
12,550
10,097
10,833
5,449
5,065
Total investment securities
104,098
104,133
104,180
96,970
104,056
Mortgage loans held for sale
15,781
6,979
3,917
9,243
18,329
Loans (5)
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
Less allowance for credit losses
(41,105)
(40,435)
(38,639)
(36,317)
(34,192)
Loans, net
3,496,511
3,377,510
3,234,724
2,993,710
2,811,013
Bank owned life insurance
51,791
51,453
51,122
50,778
50,463
Property and equipment, net
96,964
97,806
99,183
99,530
96,674
Deferred income taxes
12,356
12,087
12,522
18,425
15,078
Other assets
19,536
15,967
15,459
10,407
9,960
Total assets
$
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
Liabilities
Deposits
$
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
FHLB Advances
180,000
125,000
175,000
60,000
50,000
Subordinated debentures
36,268
36,241
36,214
36,187
36,160
Other liabilities
51,307
50,775
52,391
54,245
48,708
Total liabilities
3,700,593
3,638,790
3,397,469
3,151,884
3,005,026
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
-
-
-
-
-
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares
81
80
80
80
80
Nonvested restricted stock
(4,051)
(4,462)
(3,306)
(3,348)
(3,230)
Additional paid-in capital
120,912
120,683
119,027
118,433
117,714
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(12,710)
(11,775)
(13,410)
(14,009)
(10,143)
Retained earnings
197,282
194,824
192,121
186,629
178,216
Total shareholders' equity
301,514
299,350
294,512
287,785
282,637
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
4,002,107
3,938,140
3,691,981
3,439,669
3,287,663
Common Stock
Book value per common share
$
37.42
37.16
36.76
35.99
35.39
Stock price:
High
31.34
45.05
49.50
47.16
50.09
Low
21.33
30.70
41.46
41.66
42.25
Period end
24.75
30.70
45.75
41.66
43.59
Common shares outstanding
8,058
8,048
8,011
7,997
7,986
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Non-owner occupied RE
$
754
1,384
247
253
981
Commercial business
137
1,196
182
79
-
Consumer
Real estate
1,053
1,075
1,099
904
552
Home equity
1,072
1,078
1,099
1,379
1,398
Total nonaccrual loans
3,016
4,733
2,627
2,615
2,931
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
3,016
4,733
2,627
2,615
2,931
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.08 %
0.12 %
0.07 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
Total loans
0.09 %
0.14 %
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.10 %
Classified assets/tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit
4.68 %
5.10 %
4.71 %
5.24 %
7.29 %
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Allowance for Credit Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$
40,435
38,639
36,317
34,192
32,944
Loans charged-off
(440)
(161)
-
-
(316)
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
15
102
22
1,600
39
Net loans (charged-off) recovered
(425)
(59)
22
1,600
(277)
Provision for credit losses
1,095
1,855
2,300
525
1,525
Balance, end of period
$
41,105
40,435
38,639
36,317
34,192
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans
1.16 %
1.18 %
1.18 %
1.20 %
1.20 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans
1,363.11 %
854.33 %
1,470.74 %
1,388.87 %
1,166.70 %
Net charge-offs to average loans QTD (annualized)
0.03 %
0.01 %
0.00 %
(0.22 %)
0.04 %
Total nonperforming assets decreased by $1.7 million during the second quarter of 2023, representing 0.08% of total assets, compared to 0.12% in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the second quarter of 2023 results primarily from two commercial loans that were sold and one commercial loan returning to accrual status. In addition, our classified asset ratio decreased to 4.68% for the second quarter of 2023 from 5.10% in the first quarter of 2023 and from 7.29% in the second quarter of 2022.
On June 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $41.1 million, or 1.16% of total loans, compared to $40.4 million, or 1.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2023, and $34.2 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at June 30, 2022 . We had net charge-offs of $425 thousand, or 0.03% annualized, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net charge-offs of $59 thousand for the first quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $277 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. There was a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to a provision of $1.9 million for the first quarter of 2023 and a provision of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.
LOAN COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$
613,874
615,094
612,901
572,972
551,544
Non-owner occupied RE
951,536
928,059
862,579
799,569
741,263
Construction
115,798
94,641
109,726
85,850
84,612
Business
511,719
495,161
468,112
419,312
389,790
Total commercial loans
2,192,927
2,132,955
2,053,318
1,877,703
1,767,209
Consumer
Real estate
1,047,904
993,258
931,278
873,471
812,130
Home equity
185,584
180,974
179,300
171,904
161,512
Construction
61,044
71,137
80,415
77,798
76,878
Other
50,157
39,621
29,052
29,151
27,476
Total consumer loans
1,344,689
1,284,990
1,220,045
1,152,324
1,077,996
Total gross loans, net of deferred fees
3,537,616
3,417,945
3,273,363
3,030,027
2,845,205
Less-allowance for credit losses
(41,105)
(40,435)
(38,639)
(36,317)
(34,192)
Total loans, net
$
3,496,511
3,377,510
3,234,724
2,993,710
2,811,013
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION - Unaudited
Quarter Ended
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2023
2022
2022
2022
Non-interest bearing
$
698,084
740,534
804,115
791,050
799,169
Interest bearing:
NOW accounts
308,762
303,743
318,030
357,862
364,189
Money market accounts
1,692,900
1,748,562
1,506,418
1,452,958
1,320,329
Savings
36,243
39,706
40,673
42,335
41,944
Time, less than $250,000
114,691
106,679
89,877
79,387
62,340
Time and out-of-market deposits, $250,000 and over
582,338
487,550
374,751
277,860
282,187
Total deposits
$
3,433,018
3,426,774
3,133,864
3,001,452
2,870,158
Footnotes to tables:
(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2) The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income adjusts the yield for assets earning tax-exempt income to a comparable yield on a taxable
(3) Annualized for the respective three-month period.
(4) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(5) Excludes mortgage loans held for sale.
(6) Excludes out of market deposits and time deposits greater than $250,000.
(7) June 30, 2023 ratios are preliminary.
(8) The common equity tier 1 ratio is calculated as the sum of common equity divided by risk-weighted assets.
(9) The tangible common equity ratio is calculated as total equity less preferred stock divided by total assets.
(10) Includes mortgage loans held for sale.
About Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares, Inc., Greenville, South Carolina is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of South Carolina. The company's wholly owned subsidiary, Southern First Bank, is the second largest bank headquartered in South Carolina. Southern First Bank has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates in 12 locations in the Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston markets of South Carolina as well as the Charlotte, Triangle and Triad regions of North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia . Southern First Bancshares has consolidated assets of approximately $4.0 billion and its common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "SFST." More information can be found at www.southernfirst.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "preliminary", "intend," "plan," "target," "continue," "lasting," and "project," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the company conducts operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for credit loss, the rates of loan and deposit growth as well as pricing of each product, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry or consumer protection; (5) the impact of changes to Congress on the regulatory landscape and capital markets; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (7) changes in interest rates, which may continue to affect the company's net income, interest expense, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of the company's assets, including its investment securities; (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our clients and to our business; (9) any increase in FDIC assessments which have increased and may continue to increase our cost of doing business; and (10) changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the SEC and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company or any person acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.
