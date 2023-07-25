Franklin Electric Co., Inc.: Franklin Electric Reports Record Second Quarter 2023 Results

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights



Consolidated net sales of $569.1 million, a new all-time quarterly record, was an increase of 3% over the prior year

Water Systems and Distribution sales increased by 4% and 1%, respectively, while Fueling Systems sales decreased 7%

Operating income was $80.9 million with healthy operating margin of 14.2%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.27, a new record for any quarter

FORT WAYNE, Ind., July 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its second quarter financial results for fiscal year 2023.

Second quarter 2023 net sales were $569.1 million, compared to second quarter 2022 net sales of $551.1 million. Second quarter 2023 operating income was $80.9 million, compared to second quarter 2022 operating income of $81.0 million. Second quarter 2023 EPS was $1.27, versus EPS in the second quarter 2022 of $1.26.

"We delivered another quarter of record sales and EPS performance for Franklin Electric. Results were driven by a solid demand environment that continued into the busy season for our core markets. Strong execution by our global teams enabled backlog and inventory levels to continue trending towards normalized levels, significantly improving our cash flow generation," commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric's Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

"Even though our second quarter sales were adversely impacted by weather and distributors right-sizing inventory levels, our end-market demand remains healthy. As we enter the third quarter, we have an elevated backlog which gives us momentum and confidence in our outlook for the remainder of 2023," concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales, a new all-time quarterly record, were $321.7 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of $11.2 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales increases were led by pricing actions and continued strong end market demand for large pumps. Water Systems operating income in the second quarter 2023 was $50.8 million, a new quarterly record, driven by higher sales. Second quarter 2022 Water Systems operating income was $49.0 million.

Distribution net sales, a new second quarter record, were $193.1 million in the second quarter 2023, an increase of $2.0 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales increases were led by end market demand. The Distribution segment operating income was $17.8 million in the second quarter 2023 compared to second quarter 2022 operating income of $23.3 million. Distribution segment sales and operating income were negatively impacted by wet weather across much of the US, margin compression from declining pricing of commodity-based products sold through the business, and some channel inventory destocking as supply chains normalize.

Fueling Systems net sales were $80.4 million in the second quarter 2023, a decrease of $5.6 million compared to the second quarter 2022. Sales decreased in the U.S. and Canada by 6 percent and outside the U.S. and Canada by 8 percent. Fueling Systems operating income in the second quarter 2023 was $26.7 million, a new second quarter record, driven by a favorable product and geographic mix of sales. Second quarter 2022 Fueling Systems operating income was $26.1 million.

2023 Guidance

The Company is maintaining its guidance for full year 2023 sales to be in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion and full year 2023 EPS to be in the range of $4.25 to $4.45.

Earnings Conference Call

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Second Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net sales $ 569,181 $ 551,138 $ 1,053,732 $ 1,002,608 Cost of sales 380,700 361,850 702,986 667,986 Gross profit 188,481 189,288 350,746 334,622 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 107,429 108,313 216,964 212,986 Restructuring (income)/expense 149 (7 ) 273 713 Operating income 80,903 80,982 133,509 120,923 Interest expense (4,178 ) (2,932 ) (7,325 ) (4,426 ) Other income/(expense), net 1,179 (1,159 ) 1,588 (1,537 ) Foreign exchange expense (3,571 ) (329 ) (5,615 ) (914 ) Income before income taxes 74,333 76,562 122,157 114,046 Income tax expense 14,173 16,799 24,421 24,164 Net income $ 60,160 $ 59,763 $ 97,736 $ 89,882 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (560 ) (399 ) (811 ) (753 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 59,600 $ 59,364 $ 96,925 $ 89,129 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.27 $ 2.09 $ 1.91 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.26 $ 2.06 $ 1.89





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 53,227 $ 45,790 Receivables (net) 299,485 230,404 Inventories 574,642 544,980 Other current assets 39,036 36,916 Total current assets 966,390 858,090 Property, plant, and equipment, net 224,464 215,154 Right-of-Use Asset, net 44,160 48,948 Goodwill and other assets 568,067 572,009 Total assets $ 1,803,081 $ 1,694,201 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 161,266 $ 139,266 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 97,946 123,788 Current lease liability 13,624 15,959 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 159,841 126,756 Total current liabilities 432,677 405,769 Long-term debt 88,680 89,271 Long-term lease liability 29,513 32,858 Income taxes payable non-current 4,837 8,707 Deferred income taxes 32,434 29,744 Employee benefit plans 32,628 31,889 Other long-term liabilities 31,910 25,209 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 901 620 Total equity 1,149,501 1,070,134 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,803,081 $ 1,694,201





FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 97,736 $ 89,882 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 26,259 24,521 Non-cash lease expense 8,523 8,526 Share-based compensation 6,410 6,322 Other 7,896 3,639 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (70,725) (93,063) Inventory (24,125) (123,817) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (3,880) 29,969 Operating leases (8,706) (8,526) Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (2,902) (355) Other 6,540 361 Net cash flows from operating activities 43,026 (62,541) Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (20,241) (20,084) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment - 6 Acquisitions and investments (6,641) (1,365) Other investing activities 2 (8) Net cash flows from investing activities (26,880) (21,451) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 32,171 126,272 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 9,010 1,916 Purchases of common stock (25,541) (30,644) Dividends paid (20,872) (18,205) Deferred payments for acquisitions (186) - Net cash flows from financing activities (5,418) 79,339 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3,291) (2,658) Net change in cash and equivalents 7,437 (7,311) Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 45,790 40,536 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 53,227 $ 33,225





Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary Net Sales United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q2 2022 $194.9 $41.7 $49.7 $24.2 $310.5 $86.0 $191.1 ($36.5) $551.1 Q2 2023 $202.9 $42.0 $54.6 $22.2 $321.7 $80.4 $193.1 ($26.1) $569.1 Change $8.0 $0.3 $4.9 ($2.0) $11.2 ($5.6) $2.0 $10.4 $18.0 % Change 4% 1% 10% -8% 4% -7% 1% 3% Foreign currency translation ($1.2) ($4.9) ($5.3) ($1.2) ($12.6) ($0.1) $0.0 ($12.7) % Change -1% -12% -11% -5% -4% 0% 0% -2% Volume/Price $9.2 $5.2 $10.2 ($0.8) $23.8 ($5.5) $2.0 $10.4 $30.7 % Change 5% 12% 21% -3% 8% -6% 1% -28% 6%



