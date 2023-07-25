Strong financial situation and visibility:

Cash position of €8.0 million at 30 June 2023

- Company's operations funded into Q3-2024

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the severe neuropsychiatric consequences of COVID-19 (post-COVID or Long-COVID), today reported on its 2023 second quarter cash position.

2023 Second-quarter financial information

At 30 June 2023, GeNeuro had €8.0 million in cash. The available cash resources provide GeNeuro with good visibility into Q3-2024.

The cash consumption related to GeNeuro's operating and investing activities in Q2 2023, in line with the Company's expectations, was €1.5 million, compared to €3.0 million for the first quarter for 2023 and €4.2 million for the same period of 2022. The Company expects its quarterly cash consumption to remain stable during the second half of 2023 as the post-COVID clinical trial advances. With the recent opening of a second site in Madrid, Spain, the clinical trial now counts thirteen sites recruiting patients in Switzerland, Spain and Italy.

Next financial report:

First half financial results: 29 September 2023.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to leverage HERV biology to develop safe and effective treatments for the benefit of patients, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs that represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

