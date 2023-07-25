BROCKTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company" or "HarborOne") (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company for HarborOne Bank (the "Bank"), announced net income of $7.5 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $7.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and net income of $10.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the same period last year.

Selected Financial Highlights:

Loan growth of $75.6 million, or 1.6%, and deposit growth of $45.8 million, or 1.1%, on a linked-quarter basis.

The closure of one branch and the relocation of another branch were completed, providing long-term expense savings.

Completed share repurchase program and received regulatory non-objection for sixth share repurchase program.

"During the second quarter, we completed our fifth share repurchase program and received regulatory approval to commence our sixth program," said Joseph F. Casey, President and CEO. "Despite continued economic headwinds, our book value per share and tangible book value per share increased for the last three consecutive quarters. Additionally, the pace of deposit cost increases has slowed and we had solid customer deposit growth in Q2, with the average balance increasing at an annualized growth rate of 9.5%."

Net Interest Income

The Company's net interest and dividend income was $32.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $34.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $37.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The tax equivalent interest rate spread and net interest margin were 1.89% and 2.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.28% and 2.78%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and 3.39% and 3.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company continues to evaluate and execute strategies to mitigate interest rate risk and manage net interest margin, including designated fair value and cash flow hedges, competitive deposit and loan pricing and brokered certificates of deposit.

On a linked-quarter basis, the decreases in net interest and dividend income, tax equivalent interest rate spread, and net interest margin primarily reflect an increase in interest-bearing liabilities, with higher cost of funding, partially offset by increased loan balances and yields with liability repricing outpacing assets. The cost of funds was 235 basis points for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to 188 basis points for the preceding quarter. Income on other interest-earning assets increased $2.1 million on a linked-quarter basis, primarily reflecting an increase in the average balance invested in federal funds.

The $5.1 million decrease in net interest and dividend income from the prior year quarter reflects an increase of $26.0 million, or 978.1%, in total interest expense, partially offset by an increase of $20.9 million, or 52.5%, in total interest and dividend income. The changes reflect rate and volume changes in both interest-bearing assets and liabilities. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 240 basis points, while the average balance increased $1.08 billion, and the yield on interest-earning assets increased 90 basis points, while the average balance increased $1.00 billion.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income increased $4.0 million, or 45.7%, to $12.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, from $8.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Higher gain-on-sale margins and volume provided gain on loan sales of $3.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $2.2 million in gain on sales for the preceding quarter, from mortgage loan closings of $172.2 million and $125.6 million, respectively. Deposit account fees were $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to $4.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $915,000 as compared to a decrease of $1.3 million in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The valuation was positively impacted by key benchmark mortgage rates used in the valuation. The impact of principal payments on the underlying mortgages on the mortgage servicing rights was $479,000 and $371,000 for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively.

Total noninterest income decreased $1.4 million, or 10.2%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to a $2.0 million, or 24.5%, decrease in mortgage banking income, driven by the decrease in loan demand as a result of interest rate increases. The prior year quarter also reflected a $1.6 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expenses were $31.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, an increase of $216,000, or 0.7%, from the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Deposit insurance expense increased $666,000 and compensation and benefits increased $421,000, primarily reflecting increased mortgage origination commission partially offset by decreased payroll tax expense. There were additional decreases in occupancy and equipment expense of $407,000, reflecting recent cost saving measures.

Total noninterest expenses decreased $3.2 million, or 9.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Compensation and benefits decreased $3.2 million, primarily reflecting decreased mortgage origination commission and incentive accruals, and professional fees decreased $566,000, partially offset by a deposit insurance expense increase of $822,000.

During the second quarter of 2023 the Bank took cost-saving and organizational efficiency measures with an estimated annual savings of $2.9 million and recognized severance expense of $452,000. Additionally, the Bank closed one branch and relocated another branch, which will both provide additional long-term expense savings.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Total nonperforming assets were $20.2 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $12.3 million at March 31, 2023 and $24.4 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.36% at June 30, 2023, 0.22% at March 31, 2023, and 0.52% at June 30, 2022. During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, a $2.9 million charge off was recorded on a metro office space commercial real estate credit, and it was placed on nonaccrual. As of June 30, 2023, the carrying value of the credit is $7.0 million.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 was $3.3 million and primarily reflects replenishment as a result of the charge-off and provisioning for loan growth. Net charge-offs totaled $2.7 million, or 0.23% of average loans outstanding on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net recoveries totaled $11,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, and $504,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans was $47.8 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, compared to $47.0 million, or 1.02% of total loans, at March 31, 2023 and $43.6 million, or 1.11% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets, amounted to $4.8 million at June 30, 2023 as compared to $5.0 million at March 31, 2023 and $5.1 million at June 30, 2022.

We believe that we are well positioned to withstand a downturn in the credit cycle should one materialize. We continue to closely monitor our loan portfolio for signs of deterioration. Management continues to be focused on commercial real estate in light of speculation that commercial real estate values may deteriorate as the market adjusts to higher vacancies and rates. Our commercial real estate portfolio is centered in New England, with approximately 75% in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Approximately 60% of commercial real estate loans are fixed-rate loans with limited near-term maturity risk.

Management has also identified certain sectors within the commercial real estate segment that may be particularly susceptible to increased credit risk as a result of trends that were precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and may be exacerbated by current economic conditions. This includes business-oriented hotels, non-anchored retail space and metro office space. As of June 30, 2023, business-oriented hotels loans included 13 loans with a total outstanding balance of $114.8 million, non-anchored retail space loans included 28 loans with a total outstanding balance of $41.5 million, and metro office space loans included two loans with a total outstanding balance of $11.9 million. As of June 30, 2023, there was one metro office space loan with a carrying value of $7.0 million, that was rated doubtful and on nonaccrual and one business-oriented hotel credit with a carrying value of $1.8 million that was rated substandard and on nonaccrual. The other loans in these groups were performing in accordance with their terms.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $86.4 million, or 1.6%, to $5.66 billion at June 30, 2023, from $5.57 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase primarily reflects an increase of $75.6 million in loans.

Available-for-sale securities were $292.0 million and $303.1 million at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, respectively. The unrealized loss on securities available for sale increased to $66.5 million as of June 30, 2023, as compared to $61.2 million of unrealized losses as of March 31, 2023. Securities held to maturity were $19.8 million, or 0.35% of total assets, with a fair value of $19.0 million.

Loans increased $75.6 million, or 1.6%, to $4.70 billion at June 30, 2023, from $4.62 billion at March 31, 2023. The increase in loans for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was primarily due to increases in commercial and industrial loans of $30.4 million, commercial construction loans of $16.2 million, and residential real estate loans of $33.8 million, partially offset by a decrease in consumer loans of $4.8 million. Management continues to seek prudent commercial lending opportunities to deepen relationships with existing customers and develop new relationships with strong borrowers.

Total deposits were $4.29 billion at June 30, 2023 and $4.24 billion at March 31, 2023. Compared to the prior quarter, non-certificate accounts decreased $35.7 million, brokered deposits decreased $7.9 million, and term certificate accounts increased $89.4 million, primarily due to an 11-month term rate special offered during the quarter. As of June 30, 2023, FDIC-insured deposits were approximately 69% of total deposits, including Bank subsidiary deposits. Including Depositors Insurance Fund ("DIF"), excess insurance coverage that remains available until February 24, 2024, insured deposits are approximately 88% of total deposits, including Bank subsidiary deposits. The Bank exited the DIF as of February 24, 2023; however, insurance remains in place for funds on deposit as of that date for one year or until maturity for term certificates.

FHLB borrowings increased $13.9 million to $604.6 million at June 30, 2023 from $590.7 million at March 31, 2023. At June 30, 2023, FHLB short-term borrowings were $414.0 million as the Bank utilized available credit to enhance liquidity. In the second quarter of 2023, the Bank established access to the Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") with the Federal Reserve to enhance its liquidity position. As of June 30, 2023, there were no outstanding advances under the BTFP and the Bank had $1.0 billion in available borrowing capacity across multiple relationships.

Total stockholders' equity was $595.5 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $599.8 million at March 31, 2023 and $624.5 million at June 30, 2022. Stockholders' equity decreased 0.7% when compared to the prior quarter, as earnings were offset by share repurchases. The Company repurchased 472,308 shares at an average price of $12.30, including $0.13 per share of excise tax, during the three months ended June 30, 2023. A share repurchase program that commenced in the first quarter of 2023 was completed in the second quarter of 2023, and the Company plans to commence a sixth share repurchase program during the third quarter of 2023. The tangible-common-equity-to-tangible-assets ratio (1) was 9.38% at June 30, 2023, 9.60% at March 31, 2023, and 11.92% at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2023, the Company and the Bank had strong capital positions, exceeded all regulatory capital requirements, and are considered well-capitalized.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered trust company. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service banking centers located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational resources through "HarborOne U," with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, provides mortgage lending services throughout New England and other states.

(1) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. Such statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "will," "would," "expects," "project," "may," "could," "developments," "strategic," "launching," "opportunities," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets" and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, changes in general business and economic conditions (including inflation and concerns about inflation) on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay the Company's loans; changes in customer behavior; ongoing turbulence in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on the Company's business activities; changes in interest rates; increases in loan default and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities in the Company's investment portfolio; fluctuations in real estate values; the possibility that future credit losses may be higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics; changes in regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in the Company's market area; the Company's ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks materialize or should underlying beliefs or assumptions prove incorrect, HarborOne's actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per share, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Trend (Unaudited) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 43,525 $ 38,989 $ 39,712 $ 39,910 $ 35,843 Short-term investments 209,326 210,765 58,305 46,044 48,495 Total cash and cash equivalents 252,851 249,754 98,017 85,954 84,338 Securities available for sale, at fair value 292,012 303,059 301,149 304,852 334,398 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 19,839 19,838 19,949 15,000 10,000 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 27,123 23,589 20,071 15,973 5,625 Asset held for sale 966 - - - - Loans held for sale, at fair value 20,949 13,956 18,544 18,805 31,679 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,286,688 2,286,727 2,250,344 2,041,905 1,847,619 Commercial construction 228,902 212,689 199,311 185,062 158,762 Commercial and industrial 453,422 423,036 424,275 397,112 407,182 Total commercial loans 2,969,012 2,922,452 2,873,930 2,624,079 2,413,563 Residential real estate 1,701,766 1,667,934 1,634,319 1,520,809 1,423,074 Consumer 27,425 32,246 41,421 52,466 75,312 Loans 4,698,203 4,622,632 4,549,670 4,197,354 3,911,949 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (47,821 ) (46,994 ) (45,236 ) (44,621 ) (43,560 ) Net loans 4,650,382 4,575,638 4,504,434 4,152,733 3,868,389 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 48,176 47,080 48,138 49,861 47,130 Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Other intangible assets 1,893 2,082 2,272 2,461 2,695 Other assets 275,261 268,060 277,169 272,202 249,988 Total assets $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Demand deposit accounts $ 717,572 $ 726,548 $ 762,576 $ 795,945 $ 775,154 NOW accounts 286,956 287,376 297,692 308,191 316,839 Regular savings and club accounts 1,390,906 1,455,318 1,468,172 1,289,825 1,282,913 Money market deposit accounts 834,120 796,008 861,704 889,517 885,673 Term certificate accounts 742,931 653,553 497,975 484,936 487,354 Brokered deposits 315,003 322,927 301,380 114,696 100,000 Total deposits 4,287,488 4,241,730 4,189,499 3,883,110 3,847,933 FHLB borrowings 604,568 590,665 400,675 345,684 105,693 Subordinated debt 34,348 34,317 34,285 34,254 34,222 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 137,318 106,352 118,110 113,225 91,718 Total liabilities 5,063,722 4,973,064 4,742,569 4,376,273 4,079,566 Common stock 597 597 596 593 593 Additional paid-in capital 484,544 483,831 483,031 480,617 479,519 Unearned compensation - ESOP (26,704 ) (27,164 ) (27,623 ) (28,083 ) (28,542 ) Retained earnings 364,709 360,454 356,438 350,049 339,471 Treasury stock (181,324 ) (175,514 ) (148,384 ) (143,125 ) (132,296 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,290 ) (42,410 ) (47,082 ) (48,681 ) (34,267 ) Total stockholders' equity 595,532 599,794 616,976 611,370 624,478 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 55,504 $ 52,771 $ 49,177 $ 42,065 $ 37,522 Interest on loans held for sale 326 286 334 377 331 Interest on securities 2,035 2,079 2,045 1,971 1,873 Other interest and dividend income 2,935 803 359 143 131 Total interest and dividend income 60,800 55,939 51,915 44,556 39,857 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 20,062 15,913 8,499 3,491 2,019 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings 8,114 5,105 3,703 1,209 119 Interest on subordinated debentures 524 523 524 524 524 Total interest expense 28,700 21,541 12,726 5,224 2,662 Net interest and dividend income 32,100 34,398 39,189 39,332 37,195 Provision for credit losses 3,283 1,866 2,108 668 2,546 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 28,817 32,532 37,081 38,664 34,649 Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,300 2,224 2,301 3,809 4,538 Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 436 (1,692 ) (2,631 ) 1,816 862 Other 2,312 2,216 2,325 2,453 2,612 Total mortgage banking income 6,048 2,748 1,995 8,078 8,012 Deposit account fees 5,012 4,733 5,031 4,870 4,892 Income on retirement plan annuities 128 119 118 119 112 Bank-owned life insurance income 511 500 501 503 494 Other income 963 590 2,255 675 593 Total noninterest income 12,662 8,690 9,900 14,245 14,103 Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 18,220 17,799 20,104 20,991 21,455 Occupancy and equipment 4,633 5,040 4,935 4,829 4,575 Data processing 2,403 2,346 2,359 2,311 2,259 Loan expense 417 313 169 355 385 Marketing 925 1,181 862 850 986 Professional fees 1,114 1,501 1,446 1,457 1,680 Deposit insurance 1,176 510 385 357 354 Other expenses 2,837 2,819 4,384 3,323 3,260 Total noninterest expenses 31,725 31,509 34,644 34,473 34,954 Income before income taxes 9,754 9,713 12,337 18,436 13,798 Income tax provision 2,275 2,416 2,760 4,678 3,811 Net income $ 7,479 $ 7,297 $ 9,577 $ 13,758 $ 9,987 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.21 $ 0.30 $ 0.21 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,063,507 44,857,224 45,321,491 45,830,737 46,980,830 Diluted 43,133,455 45,284,240 45,861,658 46,420,527 47,536,033

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Net Income - Trend (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 108,275 $ 71,098 $ 37,177 52.3 % Interest on loans held for sale 612 595 17 2.9 Interest on securities 4,114 3,574 540 15.1 Other interest and dividend income 3,738 192 3,546 1846.9 Total interest and dividend income 116,739 75,459 41,280 54.7 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 35,975 3,640 32,335 888.3 Interest on FHLB and FRB borrowings 13,219 307 12,912 4205.9 Interest on subordinated debentures 1,047 1,047 - 0.0 Total interest expense 50,241 4,994 45,247 906.0 Net interest and dividend income 66,498 70,465 (3,967 ) (5.6 ) Provision for credit losses 5,149 2,884 2,265 78.5 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 61,349 67,581 (6,232 ) (9.2 ) Noninterest income: Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,524 9,860 (4,336 ) (44.0 ) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (1,256 ) 6,147 (7,403 ) (120.4 ) Other 4,528 5,170 (642 ) (12.4 ) Total mortgage banking income 8,796 21,177 (12,381 ) (58.5 ) Deposit account fees 9,745 9,364 381 4.1 Income on retirement plan annuities 247 219 28 12.8 Bank-owned life insurance income 1,011 977 34 3.5 Other income 1,553 1,427 126 8.8 Total noninterest income 21,352 33,164 (11,812 ) (35.6 ) Noninterest expenses: Compensation and benefits 36,019 42,178 (6,159 ) (14.6 ) Occupancy and equipment 9,673 10,003 (330 ) (3.3 ) Data processing 4,749 4,500 249 5.5 Loan expense 730 863 (133 ) (15.4 ) Marketing 2,106 2,204 (98 ) (4.4 ) Professional fees 2,615 3,219 (604 ) (18.8 ) Deposit insurance 1,686 703 983 139.8 Other expenses 5,656 6,119 (463 ) (7.6 ) Total noninterest expenses 63,234 69,789 (6,555 ) (9.4 ) Income before income taxes 19,467 30,956 (11,489 ) (37.1 ) Income tax provision 4,691 8,702 (4,011 ) (46.1 ) Net income $ 14,776 $ 22,254 $ (7,478 ) (33.6 ) % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 43,955,411 47,406,257 Diluted 44,203,893 48,110,863

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances / Yields (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (7) Balance Interest Cost (7) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 381,762 $ 2,035 2.14 % $ 387,303 $ 2,079 2.18 % $ 391,448 $ 1,873 1.92 % Other interest-earning assets 238,891 2,935 4.93 63,426 803 5.13 64,678 131 0.81 Loans held for sale 19,614 326 6.67 18,108 286 6.41 29,474 331 4.51 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 2,938,292 38,842 5.30 2,901,464 36,837 5.15 2,384,630 25,295 4.25 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,682,860 16,456 3.92 1,647,109 15,616 3.85 1,330,772 11,182 3.37 Consumer loans (3) 29,025 419 5.79 36,310 519 5.80 88,943 1,045 4.71 Total loans 4,650,177 55,717 4.81 4,584,883 52,972 4.69 3,804,345 37,522 3.96 Total interest-earning assets 5,290,444 61,013 4.63 5,053,720 56,140 4.51 4,289,945 39,857 3.73 Noninterest-earning assets 305,132 313,309 311,998 Total assets $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 $ 4,601,943 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,421,622 6,165 1.74 $ 1,459,392 5,445 1.51 $ 1,266,912 626 0.20 NOW accounts 280,501 59 0.08 275,801 36 0.05 311,241 38 0.05 Money market accounts 802,373 6,256 3.13 824,694 5,238 2.58 885,305 635 0.30 Certificates of deposit 708,087 5,273 2.99 552,636 2,685 1.97 484,484 670 0.55 Brokered deposits 281,614 2,309 3.29 330,426 2,509 3.08 100,000 50 0.20 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,494,197 20,062 2.30 3,442,949 15,913 1.87 3,047,942 2,019 0.27 FHLB and FRB borrowings 666,345 8,114 4.88 448,096 5,105 4.62 34,763 119 1.36 Subordinated debentures 34,331 524 6.12 34,298 523 6.18 34,207 524 6.14 Total borrowings 700,676 8,638 4.94 482,394 5,628 4.73 68,970 643 3.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,194,873 28,700 2.74 3,925,343 21,541 2.23 3,116,912 2,662 0.34 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 712,081 721,536 768,088 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 88,363 101,820 75,186 Total liabilities 4,995,317 4,748,699 3,960,186 Total stockholders' equity 600,259 618,330 641,757 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 $ 4,601,943 Tax equivalent net interest income 32,313 34,599 37,195 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 1.89 % 2.28 % 3.39 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 213 201 - Net interest income as reported $ 32,100 $ 34,398 $ 37,195 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,095,571 $ 1,128,377 $ 1,173,033 Net interest margin (7) 2.43 % 2.76 % 3.48 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 0.02 - Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.45 % 2.78 % 3.48 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 126.12 % 128.75 % 137.63 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,206,278 $ 20,062 $ 4,164,485 $ 15,913 $ 3,816,030 $ 2,019 Cost of total deposits 1.91 % 1.55 % 0.21 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 4,906,954 $ 28,700 $ 4,646,879 $ 21,541 $ 3,885,000 $ 2,662 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.35 % 1.88 % 0.27 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes industrial revenue bonds for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Interest income from tax exempt loans is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a rate of 21%. The yield on commercial loans before tax equivalent adjustment at June 30, 2023 was 5.20%. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances / Yields (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Average Average Outstanding Yield/ Outstanding Yield/ Balance Interest Cost (8) Balance Interest Cost (8) (dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 384,517 $ 4,114 2.16 % $ 392,401 $ 3,574 1.84 % Other interest-earning assets 151,644 3,738 4.97 107,386 192 0.36 Loans held for sale 18,865 612 6.54 29,657 595 4.05 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 2,919,980 75,679 5.23 2,338,245 47,390 4.09 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,665,083 32,072 3.88 1,276,041 21,324 3.37 Consumer loans (3) 32,647 938 5.79 103,512 2,384 4.64 Total loans 4,617,710 108,689 4.75 3,717,798 71,098 3.86 Total interest-earning assets 5,172,736 117,153 4.57 4,247,242 75,459 3.58 Noninterest-earning assets 309,198 319,362 Total assets $ 5,481,934 $ 4,566,604 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,440,403 11,610 1.63 $ 1,216,578 992 0.16 NOW accounts 278,164 95 0.07 306,287 74 0.05 Money market accounts 813,472 11,494 2.85 872,122 938 0.22 Certificates of deposit 630,791 7,958 2.54 503,243 1,399 0.56 Brokered deposits 305,885 4,818 3.18 100,000 237 0.48 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,468,715 35,975 2.09 2,998,230 3,640 0.24 FHLB and FRB borrowings 557,823 13,219 4.78 45,176 307 1.37 Subordinated debentures 34,315 1,047 6.15 34,190 1,047 6.18 Total borrowings 592,138 14,266 4.86 79,366 1,354 3.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,060,853 50,241 2.49 3,077,596 4,994 0.33 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 716,782 753,414 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 95,054 80,943 Total liabilities 4,872,689 3,911,953 Total stockholders' equity 609,245 654,651 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,481,934 $ 4,566,604 Tax equivalent net interest income 66,912 70,465 Tax equivalent interest rate spread (5) 2.08 % 3.25 % Less: tax equivalent adjustment 414 - Net interest income as reported $ 66,498 $ 70,465 Net interest-earning assets (6) $ 1,111,883 $ 1,169,646 Net interest margin (7) 2.59 % 3.35 % Tax equivalent effect 0.02 - Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis 2.61 % 3.35 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 127.38 % 138.01 % Supplemental information: Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 4,185,497 $ 35,975 $ 3,751,644 $ 3,640 Cost of total deposits 1.73 % 0.20 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 4,777,635 $ 50,241 $ 3,831,010 $ 4,994 Cost of total funding liabilities 2.12 % 0.26 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes industrial revenue bonds for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Interest income from tax exempt loans is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a rate of 21%. The yield on commercial loans before tax equivalent adjustment at June 30, 2023 was 5.20%. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships. (5) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (6) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets. (8) Annualized.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Average Balances and Yield Trend (Unaudited) Average Balances - Trend - Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 (in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) $ 381,762 $ 387,303 $ 388,247 $ 390,577 $ 391,448 Other interest-earning assets 238,891 63,426 42,640 27,723 64,678 Loans held for sale 19,614 18,108 22,350 28,046 29,474 Loans Commercial loans (2)(3) 2,938,292 2,901,464 2,770,667 2,522,359 2,384,630 Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 1,682,860 1,647,109 1,566,389 1,470,305 1,330,772 Consumer loans (3) 29,025 36,310 45,629 63,220 88,943 Total loans 4,650,177 4,584,883 4,382,685 4,055,884 3,804,345 Total interest-earning assets 5,290,444 5,053,720 4,835,922 4,502,230 4,289,945 Noninterest-earning assets 305,132 313,309 311,372 308,734 311,998 Total assets $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 1,421,622 $ 1,459,392 $ 1,408,493 $ 1,293,598 $ 1,266,912 NOW accounts 280,501 275,801 291,890 305,777 311,241 Money market accounts 802,373 824,694 878,609 893,452 885,305 Certificates of deposit 708,087 552,636 487,121 486,923 484,484 Brokered deposits 281,614 330,426 148,460 102,875 100,000 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,494,197 3,442,949 3,214,573 3,082,625 3,047,942 FHLB and FRB borrowings 666,345 448,096 392,508 196,036 34,763 Subordinated debentures 34,331 34,298 34,268 34,237 34,207 Total borrowings 700,676 482,394 426,776 230,273 68,970 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,194,873 3,925,343 3,641,349 3,312,898 3,116,912 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 712,081 721,536 788,572 789,214 768,088 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 88,363 101,820 101,621 80,304 75,186 Total liabilities 4,995,317 4,748,699 4,531,542 4,182,416 3,960,186 Total stockholders' equity 600,259 618,330 615,752 628,548 641,757 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,595,576 $ 5,367,029 $ 5,147,294 $ 4,810,964 $ 4,601,943 Annualized Yield Trend - Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Interest-earning assets: Investment securities (1) 2.14 % 2.18 % 2.09 % 2.00 % 1.92 % Other interest-earning assets 4.93 % 5.13 % 3.34 % 2.05 % 0.81 % Loans held for sale 6.67 % 6.41 % 5.93 % 5.33 % 4.51 % Commercial loans (2)(3) 5.30 % 5.15 % 4.92 % 4.45 % 4.25 % Residential real estate loans (3)(4) 3.92 % 3.85 % 3.64 % 3.50 % 3.37 % Consumer loans (3) 5.79 % 5.80 % 5.50 % 4.99 % 4.71 % Total loans 4.81 % 4.69 % 4.47 % 4.11 % 3.96 % Total interest-earning assets 4.63 % 4.51 % 4.27 % 3.93 % 3.73 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts 1.74 % 1.51 % 1.01 % 0.37 % 0.20 % NOW accounts 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Money market accounts 3.13 % 2.58 % 1.50 % 0.61 % 0.30 % Certificates of deposit 2.99 % 1.97 % 0.86 % 0.64 % 0.55 % Brokered deposits 3.29 % 3.08 % 1.32 % 0.27 % 0.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2.30 % 1.87 % 1.05 % 0.45 % 0.27 % FHLB and FRB borrowings 4.88 % 4.62 % 3.74 % 2.45 % 1.36 % Subordinated debentures 6.12 % 6.18 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 6.14 % Total borrowings 4.94 % 4.73 % 3.93 % 2.99 % 3.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.74 % 2.23 % 1.39 % 0.63 % 0.34 %

(1) Includes securities available for sale and securities held to maturity. (2) Includes industrial revenue bonds for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022. Interest income from tax exempt loans is computed on a taxable equivalent basis using a rate of 21% for the quarters presented. The yield on commercial loans before tax equivalent adjustment at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was 5.12% and 4.90%, respectively. (3) Includes nonaccruing loan balances and interest received on such loans. (4) Includes the basis adjustments of certain loans included in fair value hedging relationships.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Performance Ratios (annualized): 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands) Return on average assets (ROAA) 0.54 % 0.54 % 0.74 % 1.14 % 0.87 % Return on average equity (ROAE) 4.98 % 4.72 % 6.22 % 8.76 % 6.22 % Total noninterest expense $ 31,725 $ 31,509 $ 34,644 $ 34,473 $ 34,954 Less: Amortization of other intangible assets 189 189 189 235 235 Total adjusted noninterest expense $ 31,536 $ 31,320 $ 34,455 $ 34,238 $ 34,719 Net interest and dividend income $ 32,100 $ 34,398 $ 39,189 $ 39,332 $ 37,195 Total noninterest income 12,662 8,690 9,900 14,245 14,103 Total revenue $ 44,762 $ 43,088 $ 49,089 $ 53,577 $ 51,298 Efficiency ratio (1) 70.45 % 72.69 % 70.19 % 63.90 % 67.68 %

(1) This non-GAAP measure represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by total revenue

At or for the Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Asset Quality 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands) Total nonperforming assets $ 20,210 $ 12,300 $ 14,840 $ 23,367 $ 24,441 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36 % 0.22 % 0.28 % 0.47 % 0.52 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.99 % 1.06 % 1.11 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,671 $ (11 ) $ 2,067 $ (799 ) $ (504 ) Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries)/average loans 0.23 % - % 0.19 % (0.08 ) % (0.05 ) % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 236.62 % 383.50 % 305.93 % 191.60 % 178.41 %

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarters Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Capital and Share Related 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Common stock outstanding 46,575,478 47,063,087 48,961,452 49,202,660 49,989,007 Book value per share $ 12.79 $ 12.74 $ 12.60 $ 12.43 $ 12.49 Tangible common equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 595,532 $ 599,794 $ 616,976 $ 611,370 $ 624,478 Less: Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets (1) 1,893 2,082 2,272 2,461 2,695 Tangible common equity $ 523,837 $ 527,910 $ 544,902 $ 539,107 $ 551,981 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 11.25 $ 11.22 $ 11.13 $ 10.96 $ 11.04 Tangible assets: Total assets $ 5,659,254 $ 5,572,858 $ 5,359,545 $ 4,987,643 $ 4,704,044 Less: Goodwill 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 69,802 Less: Other intangible assets 1,893 2,082 2,272 2,461 2,695 Tangible assets $ 5,587,559 $ 5,500,974 $ 5,287,471 $ 4,915,380 $ 4,631,547 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (3) 9.38 % 9.60 % 10.31 % 10.97 % 11.92 %

(1) Other intangible assets are core deposit intangibles. (2) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common stock outstanding. (3) This non-GAAP ratio is total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets to total assets less goodwill and intangible assets.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Segments Statements of Net Income (Unaudited) HarborOne Mortgage HarborOne Bank For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 120 $ 327 $ 411 $ 32,490 $ 34,562 $ 37,246 Provision for credit losses - - - 3,283 1,866 2,546 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 120 327 411 29,207 32,696 34,700 Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 3,300 2,224 4,538 - - - Intersegment gain (loss) 90 454 1,097 (358 ) (348 ) (1,095 ) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value 407 (1,556 ) 735 29 (136 ) 127 Other 2,117 2,015 2,393 195 201 219 Total mortgage banking income (loss) 5,914 3,137 8,763 (134 ) (283 ) (749 ) Other noninterest income - - 7 6,614 5,942 6,084 Total noninterest income 5,914 3,137 8,770 6,480 5,659 5,335 Noninterest expense 5,493 5,322 7,242 26,193 26,190 27,131 Income (loss) before income taxes 541 (1,858 ) 1,939 9,494 12,165 12,904 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 232 (565 ) 549 2,193 3,115 3,550 Net income (loss) $ 309 $ (1,293 ) $ 1,390 $ 7,301 $ 9,050 $ 9,354

HarborOne Mortgage HarborOne Bank For the Six Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (in thousands) Net interest and dividend income $ 447 $ 761 $ 67,052 $ 70,670 Provision for credit losses - - 5,149 2,884 Net interest and dividend income, after provision for credit losses 447 761 61,903 67,786 Mortgage banking income: Gain on sale of mortgage loans 5,524 9,860 - - Intersegment gain (loss) 544 1,934 (706 ) (1,703 ) Changes in mortgage servicing rights fair value (1,149 ) 5,430 (107 ) 717 Other 4,132 4,718 396 452 Total mortgage banking income (loss) 9,051 21,942 (417 ) (534 ) Other noninterest income - 16 12,556 11,971 Total noninterest income 9,051 21,958 12,139 11,437 Noninterest expense 10,815 15,003 52,383 53,956 (Loss) income before income taxes (1,317 ) 7,716 21,659 25,267 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (333 ) 2,090 5,308 7,107 Net (loss) income $ (984 ) $ 5,626 $ 16,351 $ 18,160

