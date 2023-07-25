Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
WKN: 806919 | ISIN: BE0003754687
Frankfurt
25.07.23
17:20 Uhr
28,500 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.07.2023 | 18:10
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vastned Belgium: Half-yearly report for the first semester of 2023

Strong operational results in a changing market environment

• EPRA earnings of € 1.40 per share for the first semester of 2023, compared to € 1.25 per share for the same period previous financial year.

• Slight increase in the value of the real estate portfolio despite the changing economic environment and rising interest rates.

• High occupancy rate of 99.3% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• A low debt ratio of 27.4% provides solid protection.

• € 40.0 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Expected EPRA earnings per share of € 2.65 - € 2.75 for financial year 2023.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Half-yearly report for the first semester of 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/76e9f2c9-1072-43f1-874a-499c6e3f0eac)

