Vastned Belgium: Half-yearly report for the first semester of 2023

Strong operational results in a changing market environment

• EPRA earnings of € 1.40 per share for the first semester of 2023, compared to € 1.25 per share for the same period previous financial year.

• Slight increase in the value of the real estate portfolio despite the changing economic environment and rising interest rates.

• High occupancy rate of 99.3% underlines the quality of the real estate portfolio.

• A low debt ratio of 27.4% provides solid protection.

• € 40.0 million of unused credit facilities available.

• Expected EPRA earnings per share of € 2.65 - € 2.75 for financial year 2023.

