Dienstag, 25.07.2023

WKN: 935256 | ISIN: FR0004044600 | Ticker-Symbol: RFX
25.07.23
14:27 Uhr
25.07.2023 | 18:23
PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL: Forecast agenda 2023/2024 for financial press release

1st quarter sales: 30th June 202325th July 2023*
General Meeting for annual accounts: 31st March 202329th September 2023
2nd quarter and 1st semester sales: 30th September 20237th November 2023*
6 months results: 30th September 202311th December 2023*
Conference call Tuesday 12th December 2023
3rd quarter sales: 31st December 202323rd January 2024*
4rd quarter and annual sales: 31st March 247th May 2024*
Annual results: 31st March 202424th June 2024*
Annual SFAF meeting Tuesday 25th June 2024

*broadcast after Paris stock exchange closure

PRISMAFLEX INTERNATIONAL
OUTDOOR ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS MANUFACTURER AND WIDE FORMAT DIGITAL PRINTING
ISIN: FR0004044600-ALPRI - Reuters: ALPRI.PA - Bloomberg: ALPRI:FP
EURONEXT GROWTHTM
www.prismaflex.com

Contacts:

Florence Thérond - CFO - Phone: +33 (0)4 74 70 68 00 - finance@prismaflex.com

Guillaume Le Floch - Relations analystes/investisseurs - Tél: 04 72 18 04 97 - glefloch@actus.fr

Marie-Claude Triquet - Press contact - Phone: +33 (0)6 84 83 21 82 - mctriquet@actus.fr

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nGqbYJ1vlGnImW2ak5iWb2pnmGlikpPIZ5OclZRwZZzKnWtinZpjZ5bIZnFilmpo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81152-pri-250723-agenda-financier-2023-20234-gb.pdf

