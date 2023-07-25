Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.07.2023
WKN: 792674 | ISIN: FR0000066540 | Ticker-Symbol: 8YW
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:02 Uhr
32,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
25.07.2023 | 18:23
130 Leser
HERIGE: FIRST-HALF 2023 TURNOVER: EUR 455.0 MILLION

HERIGE holds up well in a declining market,

with first-half growth of 10.2%

French GAAP - € million2023(1)2022Change %
Turnover CurrentLike-for-like (2)
1st quarter227.1193.8+17.2%+6.2%
2nd quarter228.0219.2+4.0%-5.1%
TOTAL455.0413.010.2%0.2%
Industrial Joinery148.4102.7+44.5%+8.4%
Concrete Industry79.272.6+9.1%+3.6%
Building Materials Trading212.9225.5-5.6%-5.6%
Other32.029.3+9.0%+9.0%
Inter-segment eliminations-17.5-17.2--

(1) Unaudited figures.
(2) Restated for MGT and Poralu in Industrial Joinery and for Audoin et Fils in Concrete Industry.


Good performance in a declining construction market

Despite the worsening market decline, HERIGE Group posted turnover of €228.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, up 4.0% on the same period in 2022 (down 5.1% like-for-like). Sales growth was driven by the price effect and acquisitions, which offset the unfavorable calendar impact of two days during the period.

  • Industrial Joinery recorded a 38.4% increase in turnover (up 2.8% on a like-for-like basis), buoyed by the three latest acquisitions and opening products.
  • The Concrete Industry, with 4.3% growth (up 1.8% on a like-for-like basis), benefited from the integration of the Audoin & Fils plants and favorable trends in ready-mix concrete.
  • Turnover for Building Materials Trading was down 11.2%, impacted by a volume effect in a sharply declining new construction market.

Overall, in first-half 2023, HERIGE Group posted turnover of €455.0 million, an increase of 10.2% (up 0.2% like-for-like).


Outlook and developments

In an economic environment characterized by a marked slump in new construction, HERIGE's priority is to continue consolidating its operating performance. The Group can leverage the relevance of its strategic positioning in the renovation and refurbishment markets, its commercial and industrial initiatives, and a product range tailored to meet energy and decarbonization challenges.

NEXT PUBLICATION: H1 2023 results on 26 September 2023 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81161-herige_ca_t2_2023_vdef_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
