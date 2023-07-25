Green Stock News: Energy Recovery to Supply PX Pressure Exchanger for Desalination Project in Gulf Region

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII), a company that specializes in commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets, has secured contracts worth nearly $17 million to supply PX® Pressure Exchanger® energy recovery devices for desalination facilities in the Gulf region.

These contracts include a municipal desalination facility set to produce over 132 million gallons per day to a region facing severe water scarcity. These facilities represent a significant advancement in tackling the area's critical water challenges and strengthening sustainable water security. Anticipated to be completed by Q4 2023, these facilities cater to both municipal and industrial needs, promising to make a substantial positive impact on the region's water resources and affordability, while preventing over 400,000 metric tons of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere each year.

Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water stated: "Energy Recovery continues to be a trusted provider of energy savings solutions for the desalination industry. Our customers rely on our expertise in producing high-quality devices to support desalination projects of all sizes across many different industries."

Energy Recovery creates technologies that solve complex challenges for commercial and industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide, reducing energy consumption by up to 60%.

