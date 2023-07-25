Everyware Announces Marketing and Brand Strategy Visionary, David Rodriguez, as Vice President of Marketing

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2023 / Everyware, a trusted name in customer engagement, billing, and payments, announces the appointment of David Rodriguez as its Vice President of Marketing. A creative force with an extensive background in product-led growth and driving revenue, Rodriguez utilizes his strategic vision paired with exceptional communication abilities to deliver impactful go-to-market strategies that accelerate growth. The Forbes Communication Council member is regularly published in the American Business Magazine sharing his expertise on marketing strategies, industry conversations, and novel approaches to sales.

In his role, Rodriguez will continue to expand Everyware's payment and communications solutions which accelerate the movement of money and enable businesses to offer elevated customer service. He brings two decades of marketing and sales success to the company, and will apply proven results in data-driven marketing and profit-driven campaigns to integrate Everyware's solution for various industries.

"Everyware has announced partnerships with major payment brands recently, with even larger announcements coming soon, and David's experience with partner collaboration and brand development will play a crucial role in ensuring our growth is strategically aligned," said Everyware Founder and CEO Austin Talley. "His capabilities will empower our company and clients to continue to grow and embrace the future of payments and communications."

Before joining Everyware, Rodriguez held pivotal roles spearheading both the marketing and sales departments at a number of multinational corporations. His influential tenure includes successful stints at Bitcoin Depot, The Advisory Board, GreenRoad, and Tractmanager. In these positions, Rodriguez was instrumental in driving significant growth, ultimately leading these companies towards acquisition or public market listings. This was achieved through his innovative go-to-market strategies that underscored his business acumen. Moreover, Rodriguez is also an accomplished entrepreneur. He co-founded IntellaTriage, a healthcare technology firm, and led it to a successful exit, further testifying to his exceptional leadership and strategic capabilities.

"Everyware is poised for remarkable expansions in a variety of industry verticals with its forward-thinking solutions and I look forward to bringing value and being an integral part of the future of how all payments will happen," adds Rodriguez.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Everyware is a leading customer engagement, billing, and payments company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 9,000 merchants across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware.com.

