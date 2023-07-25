DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet 25-Jul-2023 / 17:11 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Factsheet The Company announces that its factsheet as at 30 June 2023 is now available to view and download on the Company's website at: https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-June-2023.pdf Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary Tel: 01245 398950 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 260105 EQS News ID: 1688111 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)