Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 18:43
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Factsheet 
25-Jul-2023 / 17:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Factsheet 
The Company announces that its factsheet as at 30 June 2023 is now available to view and download on the Company's 
website at: 
https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-June-2023.pdf 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: 01245 398950 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 260105 
EQS News ID:  1688111 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688111&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 12:11 ET (16:11 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.