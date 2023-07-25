Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.07.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Nach Ad-hoc & größtem Meilenstein: Wird es noch prozentual dreistellig?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
25.07.23
08:03 Uhr
6,700 Euro
+0,100
+1,52 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.07.2023 | 18:52
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Holding(s) in Company 
25-Jul-2023 / 17:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Fuller, Smith and Turner "A" 
rights are attached ii:                                 Ordinary shares 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                 x 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify) iii:                                         x 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
Name                                          Mr M.A. and Mrs N.D. Taylor 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
Name                                           Michael Austin Taylor, Nia Dow 
                                            Taylor 
City and country of registered office (if applicable) 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:                07/07/2022 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                     25/07/2023 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                             Total 
                                  % of voting rights   of 
                    % of voting rights attached through financial   both Total number of voting 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments      in % rights held in issuer 
                                  (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B (8.A (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                                  2)           + 
                                             8.B) 
Resulting situation on the date on   3.66%            Nil          3.66% 1,421,535 
which threshold was crossed or reached 
Position of previous notification (if 
 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
Class/type of              Number of voting rights ix             % of voting rights 
shares 
                     Direct       Indirect            Direct        Indirect 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                     (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1)           (DTR5.1)       (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B1YPC344               162,500                       0.42% 
                               1,045,535                      2.69% 
                                213,500                      0.55% 
SUBTOTAL 8. A              162,500          1,259,035        0.42% 
                                               3.24% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
                                          Number of voting rights 
                     Expiration  Exercise/           that may be acquired if the  % of voting 
Type of financial instrument       date x    Conversion Period xi     instrument is         rights 
                                          exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                           SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
                    Expiration   Exercise/   Physical or cash        Number of   % of voting 
Type of financial instrument      date x     Conversion                  voting rights rights 
                           Period xi   Settlement xii 
 
 
 
                                  SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does 
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer        x 
xiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
                      % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
Name xv                   equals or is higher than    financial instruments if it   equals or is higher 
                      the notifiable threshold    equals or is higher than    than the notifiable 
                                      the notifiable threshold    threshold 
M.A.Taylor                 0.42% 
UBS Nominees                2.69% 
ii Nominees                 0.55% 
                      3.66% 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder 
The number and % of voting rights held 
The date until which the voting rights will be held 
 
11. Additional information xvi 
Move above 3% notified to FSA on 13/07/22 but omitted, in error, to notify issuer. Position ID PID00295509. New 
notification of current holding made. 
 
Place of completion Pant Y Barwn 
Date of completion  25/07/2023

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  260106 
EQS News ID:  1688113 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1688113&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2023 12:21 ET (16:21 GMT)

Mega-Chance Cyber Security
Die KI-Revolution ist in vollem Gange und vor allem ein Bereich wird stark betroffen sein: Cyber-Security. Die Experten sind sich sicher: Mit steigender Entwicklung von KI-Technologien nehmen auch KI-gestützte Cyber-Attacken zu. Wir zeigen hier, welche Aktien profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.